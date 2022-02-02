Latin America Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Markets 2021-2025 by Technique, Sector, Region, and Function

Feb 02, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America 2021: The Market for Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latin America has remained one of the smallest markets for analytical and life science instrumentation over the past few years. The region has seen mixed growth over that period. While civil wars, regime changes, and unstable economics have threatened to derail the progress made in certain parts of Latin America, other parts of the region, particularly Mexico and Brazil, have seen strong economic growth with foreign and domestic investment building strongly in the near future.
The region has proved itself to be a strong global producer of pharmaceuticals and automobiles in addition to more traditional commodities in metals, oil, and ag/food products. In the wake of COVID-19, the region was one of the worst affected in the world but is poised to see a slow but steady recovery.
With all these factors affecting the region, it is important to take an in-depth look at Latin America, to investigate the current market trends and forces that currently impact the analytical instrumentation market, and to see their long-term impacts.
This report presents market size by technique, region/country, end market sector, and function, each of which is accompanied by a five-year forecast. Latin American market share for each of the ten technology segments are included as well.
This report contains:
- An overview of key end markets within Latin America
- Market demand, forecasts, and commentary for ten technology categories, segmented by technique, sector, region, and function, with a five-year forecast through 2025
- Supplier market share for each technology category
- Current political and economic events that are affecting the analytical and life science instrumentation market
Top suppliers in this report include:
- Agilent
- BD Biosciences
- Bio-Rad
- Bruker
- Danaher
- Illumina
- JEOL
- Mettler Toledo
- MilliporeSigma/Merck
- Olympus
- PerkinElmer
- Shimdazu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters
- ZEISS
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Report Overview & Segmentations
- Report Overview
- End Market & Sector Segmentations
- Function Segmentations
3. Background on Latin America
- Pharma/Bio
- Academia
- Ag/Food/Beverage
- Hospital & Clinical
- Metals & Mining
- Oil & Gas
4. Technology Overview
- Overview
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Life Science Instrumentation
- Surface Science
- Materials Characterization
- Lab Automation & Informatics
- Sample Preparation Techniques
- Lab Equipment
5. Market Demand
6. Overall Market
- Overall Market Demand by Technology, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Market Demand by Subregion, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Market Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Market Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025
- Overall Vendor Share, 2020
7. Chromatography
- Chromatography Market Demand by Technology, 2020 - 2025
- Chromatography Market Demand by Subregion, 2020 - 2025
- Chromatography Market Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025
- Chromatography Market Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025
- Chromatography Vendor Share, 2020
8. Mass Spectrometry
9. Atomic Spectroscopy
10. Molecular Spectroscopy
11. Life Science Instrumentation
12. Surface Science
13. Materials Characterization
14. Lab Automation & Informatics
15. Sample Preparation Techniques
16. Lab Equipment
17. Appendix
- Relevant Economic & Political Developments in Latin America, 2020 - 2021
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7iys5d
