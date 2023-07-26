Latin America Loyalty Programs Market Report 2023: Market Value will Increase from $7.677 Billion in 2022 to $14.32 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Latin America is expected to grow by 13.6% on annual basis to reach US$8719.8 million in 2023.



In value terms, the loyalty market in Latin America has recorded a CAGR of 13.9% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in Latin America will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.2% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the region will increase from US$7677.5 million in 2022 to reach US$14320.7 million by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The report's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 6 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:

Latin America Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Latin America Loyalty Programs Insight Brief

Argentina Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Brazil Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Colombia Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Mexico Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Scope

Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

Analytics and AI Driven

Normal CRM

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

Software

Services

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

