Latin America Mining Investment Conference 2023: Investing in Progress - Join the Trailblazers (Mexico City, Mexico - October 25-26, 2023)

03 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment Latin America" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment Latin America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition.

Besides that, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We expect 200 senior level executives, including over 100 investors and 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over North & Latin Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

  • Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
  • Gold & Precious Metals Developments
  • Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
  • Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
  • Base Metals
  • Resources Security & Sustainability
  • Commodity Trends in North America
  • M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
  • Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
  • Bulk Metals
  • Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis
  • Mining Technology Advancements
  • Emerging Markets Outlook
  • Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
  • IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Explore the Latin America's Premier Resources Hub for Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities

  • 220 Attendees
  • 100 Investors
  • 12 Sponsors & Exhibitors
  • 1 Conference

Agenda:

Conference Day 1

25th October 2023

  • Opening Keynote Presentations
  • Global Economy & Commodity Outlook
  • Hydrogen Role in Mining
  • Networking Lunch
  • Spotlights & Roundtables
  • Capital Raising & Financing Options
  • Battery & Energy Metals
  • Supply Chain, Market Development & Automation
  • 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Chair's Closing Remarks

Conference Day 2

26th October 2023

  • Government Regulations
  • Base & Industry Metals
  • Gold & Precious Metals
  • Networking Lunch
  • Spotlights & Roundtables
  • Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies
  • Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Health & Safety
  • Information Technology
  • 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Chair's Closing Remarks

Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2

25th - 26th October 2023

  • Interactive Panel Discussions
  • Live Presentations
  • Virtual Roundtables
  • Live Product Demos
  • Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers
  • Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

Speakers

ALEXANDER SCHAY
Managing Director
The Emerging Markets Investors Alliance
United States

ING ANDRES ROBLES OSOLLO
National Communication Coordinator
AIMMGMAC
Mexico

LOURDES MCPHERSON
Sustainability & Community Relations Manager
Argonaut Gold Inc
Mexico

DIDIER RAULT
Chairman & CEO
World Mining Investment
Hong Kong

