Latin America Mining Investment Conference 2023: Investing in Progress - Join the Trailblazers (Mexico City, Mexico - October 25-26, 2023)

03 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment Latin America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment Latin America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition.
Besides that, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
We expect 200 senior level executives, including over 100 investors and 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
MINERS MEET INVESTORS
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They travel from all over North & Latin Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Gold & Precious Metals Developments
- Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Base Metals
- Resources Security & Sustainability
- Commodity Trends in North America
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- Bulk Metals
- Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis
- Mining Technology Advancements
- Emerging Markets Outlook
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
Explore the Latin America's Premier Resources Hub for Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities
- 220 Attendees
- 100 Investors
- 12 Sponsors & Exhibitors
- 1 Conference
Agenda:
Conference Day 1
25th October 2023
- Opening Keynote Presentations
- Global Economy & Commodity Outlook
- Hydrogen Role in Mining
- Networking Lunch
- Spotlights & Roundtables
- Capital Raising & Financing Options
- Battery & Energy Metals
- Supply Chain, Market Development & Automation
- 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks
Conference Day 2
26th October 2023
- Government Regulations
- Base & Industry Metals
- Gold & Precious Metals
- Networking Lunch
- Spotlights & Roundtables
- Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies
- Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Health & Safety
- Information Technology
- 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks
Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2
25th - 26th October 2023
- Interactive Panel Discussions
- Live Presentations
- Virtual Roundtables
- Live Product Demos
- Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers
- Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference
Speakers
ALEXANDER SCHAY
Managing Director
The Emerging Markets Investors Alliance
United States
ING ANDRES ROBLES OSOLLO
National Communication Coordinator
AIMMGMAC
Mexico
LOURDES MCPHERSON
Sustainability & Community Relations Manager
Argonaut Gold Inc
Mexico
DIDIER RAULT
Chairman & CEO
World Mining Investment
Hong Kong
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d65npy
