Latin America OTT TV and Video Market Report: Seven US-based Platforms to Account for 83% of the Region's Paying SVOD Subscriptions by 2029

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America OTT TV and Video Market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America will have 165 million SVOD subscriptions by 2029; up from 110 million at end-2023. Brazil will provide 59 million SVOD subscriptions by 2029, with Mexico bringing in a further 43 million.

Seven US-based platforms (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Star+, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Max) will account for 83% of the region's paying SVOD subscriptions by end-2029. Netflix will add 9 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029, with Disney+ up by 8 million, Max by 10 million and Paramount+ increasing by 6 million. Globoplay, only available in Brazil, will take another 8% of the total.

The principal analyst of the report said: "All of the major US platforms are very active in Latin America. Another dimension is added by local players such as Globo and Televisa [Vix]."

This report covers 19 countries. The report comes in two parts:

Insights: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 68-page PDF document.

Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT, SVOD, AVOD and FAST revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Company Coverage:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Azteca

Claro Video

Disney+

Flow fixed

Globoplay

Hulu

MAX

Netflix

Paramount+

Roku

Samsung TV Plus

Sling TV

Star+

Televisa

Video

Vix

