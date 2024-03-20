Latin America Pay TV Market Report 2024 with Market Data for 19 Countries for 2015-2029

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Pay TV Forecasts 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of pay TV subscribers in Latin America will stay at 53-54 million. This is down from the peak of 73 million in 2017. Brazil lost 9 million subscribers between 2015 and 2023, but will "only" lose 2 million between 2023 and 2029 to total 7.8 million.

Mexico has more pay TV subscribers than Brazil despite having many fewer TV households. Mexico has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016 (21 million), but will now settle at around 16 million.

Most Latin American countries - not all - are coming out of economic recessions and periods of social unrest, which adversely affected the pay TV sector. Pay TV also has to battle against the well-served SVOD sector, with the major US-based platforms all operational in Latin America.

Key Topics Covered:

This 102-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 56-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 19 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Altice/Tricom

Cable & Wireless

Cabletica

Cablevision

CANTV

Claro

CNT

DirecTV

Dish

Entel

ETB

Flow

Intercable

Liberty

Megacable

Movistar

Sky

Supercanal

Telecable

Telefonica

Telefonica/Vivo

Televisa cable

Telsur

Tigo

TotalPlay

TV Cable

UNE

VTR

