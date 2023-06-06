Latin America Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2023: Emerging Business and Investment Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry at Latin America and country level, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors.

In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis.

With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this bundled offering provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.

Scope of the Report

  • End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry at country level.
  • Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction.
  • Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other.
  • Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Prefabricated/Precast Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 50+ market segments at regional and country level.
  • Deeper Segmentation of Prefabricated Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by prefabricated products, materials, product X materials, and product X construction sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prefabricated/precast construction industry in the region and country.
  • Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the prefabricated/precast market size. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

A bundled offering combining 5 reports (405 tables and 490 charts):

  • Brazil Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 
  • Chile Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 
  • Argentina Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 
  • Colombia Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 
  • Mexico Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 

Scope

Precast Market Size and Forecast by Building Construction Sector, 2018-2027

  • Residential
  • Single-Family
  • Multi Family
  • Commercial
  • Office
  • Retail
  • Hospitality
  • Other
  • Institutional
  • Industrial

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabrication Methods, 2018-2027

  • Panelised construction
  • Modular (Volumetric) construction
  • Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

By Prefabricated Material

  • Aluminium
  • Wood
  • Iron & Steel
  • Concrete
  • Glass
  • Other

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Product, 2018-2027

  • Building Superstructure
  • Roof Construction
  • Floor Construction
  • Interior Room Modules
  • Exterior Walls
  • Columns & Beams
  • Other

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Material X Product, 2018-2027

  • Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabrication Product X Construction Sector, 2018-2027

  • Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
  • Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

