Latin America Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2024: Market to Grow by 30% to Reach $10.68 Billion in 2024 - Forecasts to 2029

Social commerce industry in Latin America is expected to grow by 30.0% on annual basis to reach US$10.68 billion in 2024.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.0% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the region will increase from US$8.21 billion in 2023 to reach US$31.24 billion by 2029.



The Latin American social commerce market is expected to record strong growth over the medium term. The rising internet and smartphone penetration are among the factors aiding the sector's growth. To tap into the growing popularity of social buying, new firms are entering the market with their innovative products in Latin America. The trend is projected to further continue in 2024.



The expects Brazil and Mexico to lead the regional social commerce market growth over the next three to four years. Social media platforms are projected to enter into strategic collaborations to drive revenue growth over the medium term. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the social commerce market in Latin America over the next three to four years.



TikTok launches an in-app ticket booking feature for its users in Mexico through extended collaboration with Ticketmaster



TikTok, one of the leading global players in the social commerce sector, is seeking to rapidly expand its social commerce revenue. The firm has been forging strategic alliances as part of its ambition to tap into the global social commerce market. TikTok, in August 2022, partnered with Ticketmaster enabling its users in the United States to discover and buy tickets without leaving the app. The two firms have now launched the ticket booking feature in Mexico in December 2023.



Going forward, the publisher expects TikTok to increase its investment in the Latin American region, as the popularity of social buying is on the rise among Gen Z and millennial consumers. In markets like Brazil and Mexico, TikTok has also launched its music streaming platform. The firm has not yet revealed the monetization plan for TikTok Music. However, the publisher expects TikTok Music to emerge as a key channel for driving social commerce revenue growth over the long term.



WhatsApp Business is experiencing strong popularity in Brazil amid the growing trend of social buying



WhatsApp is one of the most popular social channels in Brazil. The usage rate of the instant messaging app is up in the 90's in the Latin American market. It is also one of the reasons why WhatsApp chose Brazil to test its payment function, WhatsApp Pay. Meta also entered into a strategic collaboration with Mercado Libre, enabling small businesses to showcase their product catalog on WhatsApp.



The integration of payments and product discovery features, therefore, enables users to make seamless purchases without leaving the app. The soaring popularity of the instant messaging app is also reflected in the revenue generated by WhatsApp Business in Brazil. Going forward, the publisher expects WhatsApp to forge more strategic alliances, as part of its strategy to drive revenue growth by leveraging the popularity of social commerce features. This, in turn, will support the growth of the industry over the next three to four years in Brazil.



Innovative startups are entering the fast-growing social commerce market in Latin America



From grocery to travel, social channels are driving sales across industry verticals due to their influencing power. Amid the growing trend of social buying, innovative startups have emerged in the sector and the trend is projected to continue further in Latin America in 2024.

Blink Trip, an innovative social commerce platform in the travel sector, is focusing on Gen Z and millennial travelers. The platform seeks to garner 50% of the market segment, especially the 28% who make travel decisions based on recommendations from travel influencers.

Blink Trip aims to create a travel catalog that spans multiple countries instead of focusing on just one. The firm's goal is to expand quickly by involving communities from various countries, enriching the catalog with diverse perspectives and experiences.

Going forward, the publisher expects more such innovative social commerce platforms to emerge across industry verticals in Latin America. This will support the competitive landscape and industry growth over the next three to four years.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



