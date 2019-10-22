Latin America Switchgear Market Report 2015-2025F

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Switchgear Market (2019-2025): By Voltage, By Applications, By Types, By Insulation Type, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America Switchgear Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-25.



Latin America switchgear market is anticipated to grow over the coming years, on account of the extensive installation of renewable-based electricity power plants in the region. This is due to the favourable geographical location of ta he region for solar, wind and hydro power projects. Furthermore, there is a surge in the influx of foreign investment that would support the expansion plans of the electricity transmission network in remote areas in the region along with the deployment of smart grid solutions to support electric-based transportation networks in countries such as Mexico and Argentina.



Strengthening infrastructure across multiple sectors, such as power utilities, oil & gas, mining, and construction in the region would propel the growth of the switchgear market during the forecast period. Further, the construction of several new commercial and non-commercial projects, all of which have switchgear as a prominent component of their electrical infrastructure. This would, therefore, result in high demand for switchgear in the Latin American region during the forecast period.



Brazil and Mexico acquire the majority of the revenue share in the overall switchgear market of Latin America, owing to a considerable amount of investments in the renewable sector of the respective countries.



The Latin America switchgear market report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, by types, by insulation type, by applications, and by countries including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and the Rest of Latin America. The Latin America switchgear market outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Latin America switchgear market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Latin America Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Latin America Switchgear Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.2 Latin America Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Latin America Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Latin America Switchgear Market- Porter's Five Forces

3.5 Latin America Switchgear Market Value Chain



4. Latin America Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Latin America Switchgear Market Trends



6. Mexico Switchgear Market Overview

6.1 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.2 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

6.3 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.3.1 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Types, 2015-2025F

6.3.1.1 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1.2 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2025F

6.3.2 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.2.1 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.2.2 Mexico Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.4 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015 - 2025F

6.4.1 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Types, 2015 - 2025F

6.4.1.1 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.1.2 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2025F

6.4.2 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Insulation Types, 2015-2025F

6.4.2.1 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Insulation Types,2018 & 2025F

6.4.2.2 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Insulation Types, 2015-2025F

6.4.3 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.4.3.1 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.3.2 Mexico Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.5 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015 - 2025F

6.5.2 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Insulation Types, 2015-2025F

6.5.2.1 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Insulation Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.2.2 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Insulation Types, 2015-2025F

6.5.3 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.5.3.1 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.3.2 Mexico High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.6 Mexico Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2018-2025F

6.6.1 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.6.2 Mexico Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.6.3 Mexico Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.6.4 Mexico Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.6.5 Mexico Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.6.6 Mexico Other Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F

6.7 Mexico Switchgear Market-Key Performance Indicators



7. Brazil Switchgear Market Overview



8. Argentina Switchgear Market Overview



9. Chile Switchgear Market Overview



10. Rest of Latin America Switchgear Market Overview

10.1 Rest of Latin America Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



11. Latin America Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Latin America Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F



12. Latin America Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Latin America Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating & Technical Parameters

12.2 Mexico Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

12.3 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

12.4 Argentina Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG

13.2 ABB ltd

13.3 Schnieder Electric SE

13.4 WEG S.A.

13.5 General Electric

13.6 Caterpillar Switchgear Inc.

13.7 Eaton Corporation Plc

13.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

13.9 Legrand SA

13.10 TSEA Participacoes S.A.



