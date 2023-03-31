Latin America Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests Market Report 2022-2023 & 2027 Featuring Key Players - Abbott, Danaher, Becton Dickinson, Biomerieux, Roche, & Siemens

Mar 31, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests in Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela and Other Nations)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market report focuses on the market for reagents and instruments in the most important countries of the region.
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela are singled out for a deeper level of analysis; the countries of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay were also considered to provide a complete overview of the region.
Combined, these countries represent a population of 646 million; a large potential IVD market audience. Brazil and Mexico represent the two largest countries in terms of population, accounting for more than half of LATAM total population.
For this reason, these two countries have been the focus of many IVD suppliers in recent years. However, as economic conditions strengthen in other countries and demand increases for quality health services, there are additional opportunities in countries such as Chile, Colombia, and Peru.
Segments Analyzed: Reagents, Consumables, Calibrators, and Controls of the Following Subsegments:
- Clinical Chemistry: substrates, enzymes, homogeneous immunoassays, proteins, ISE (non POC), HBA1c (non POC).
- Critical Care: blood gas and electrolytes, including rapid tests.
- Urinalysis: manual, semi-automated and automated. Include urine strips, urine sediment reagents and disposables in automated systems.
- Microbiology Immunoassays: HIV, Hepatitis, ToRCH, COVID-19, Influenza, Syphilis, and other infectious diseases agents. Excludes tests processed in blood banks.
- Immunoassay (non-microbiology): hormones, tumor markers, bone markers, oncology markers, autoimmunity, allergy, anemia, neonatal tests, prenatal tests, interleukins, PCT. Also includes non-POC drugs of abuse testing and therapeutic drug monitoring.
- Cardiac Markers: non POC cardiac markers (Troponine, BNP, CK-MB, Homocystein, Myoglobin).
- Blood Banking: immunotyping and infectious diseases screening.
- Microbiology: manual and automated tests, culture media (to be prepared or ready to use), latex tests, transport media, blood culture, sensitivity discs, Gram and other stains, MTB culture, Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma.
- Molecular Microbiology: HIV, Hepatitis, STDs (CT, NG, HPV), MRSA, MTB, Sepsis, EBV, CMV, Respiratory Panel, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases agents. Also includes multiplex NAT.
- POC: all POC tests for allergy, autoimmune, cardiology, coagulation, fecal occult blood, fertility, HbA1c, lipid, pregnancy, toxicology, TSH. Excludes POC glucose testing and infectious disease testing.
- POC Infectious Disease Testing: COVID-19, HIV, influenza, STDs, streptococci, and other. Includes home collected test kits.
- POC Glucose Testing: diabetes glucose monitoring strips.
- Primary Staining Histology: PAP, HE and other primary stains.
- Advanced Staining Histology: IHC, ISH, FISH, primary and secondary antibodies.
- Hematology: manual, semi-automated and automated (CBC and 5 Diff).
- Coagulation: PT, APTT, coagulation factors, Fibrinogen, FDP, Lupus Anticoagulant and other analytes from the thrombosis and hemostasis pathway.
- Flow Cytometry: manual, semi-automated and automated flow cytometry for CD4/CD8 (AIDS), leukemia, lymphoma, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders. Includes follow-up to abnormal cell count testing.
- Other Molecular: hemato-oncology, hereditary diseases, hemostasis and hematology diseases, transplant and other molecular testing not defined elsewhere. Excludes coagulation factors.
Latin America IVD Market Summary
- Demographic Overview
- Brief Economic Overview
- Gdp in the Latin American Region
- Health Expenditure in Latin America
- The IVD Market in Latin America
- IVD Market Participation in Latin America
- Abbott
- Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Biomerieux
- Roche
- Siemens
- Conclusions, Recommendations and Market Attractiveness
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Size of the Market and Growth
- Latin American IVD Market by Country
- Growth of IVD Market in Latin America by Country, CAGR 2022 to 2027
- IVD Company Market Share in Latin America
- Segments Definition
- Research Methodology
Chapter 2: Argentina
- Overview and Demographics
- Economy and Health Funding
- History of the Healthcare System of Argentina
- Health Expenditures as Percentage of Gdp
- Covid-19 Testing Market in Argentina
- IVD Market Analysis - Argentina
- Total Market Size
- IVD Market in Argentina by Segment
- Clinical Chemistry Market in Argentina
- Forecast, 2022-2027 ($Us Thousands)
- General Chemistry Market in Argentina
- Critical Care- Rapid Market in Argentina
- Urinalysis Market in Argentina
- Immunoassay Market in Argentina
- Microbiology Immunoassay Market in Argentina
- Cardiac Markers (Non-Poc) Market in Argentina
- Non-Microbiology Immunoassay Market in Argentina
- Blood Banking Market in Argentina
- Microbiology Market in Argentina
- Id/Ast Market in Argentina
- Molecular Microbiology and Nucleic Acid Test Market in Argentina
- Poc Market in Argentina
- Poc Glucose Testing Market in Argentina
- Histology Market in Argentina
- Hematology Market in Argentina
- Coagulation Market in Argentina
- Flow Cytometry Market in Argentina
- Non-Infectious Disease Molecular Market in Argentina
- Market Participants
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Becton Dickinson Argentina
- Bioars Sa
- Biodiagnostico Sa
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Gematec Srl
- Grifols Argentina Sa
- Lifescan Argentina
- Rochem Biocare Argentina S.A.
- Productos Roche Sa
- Siemens Healthcare S.A. Argentina
- Wiener Lab
- Wm Argentina
- Market Share
Chapter 3: Brazil
- Market Participants
- Abbott Laboratorios Do Brazil Ltda.
- Becton Dickinson
- Biomerieux Brazil Sa
- Bio-Rad Laboratorios Brasil Ltda
- Danaher - Beckman Coulter
- Diasorin Ltda.
- Horiba Abx
- Quidelortho
- Lifescan Brazil
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Sa
- Sysmex Do Brasil Industria E Comercio Ltda.
- Wama Diagnostica
- Wiener Laboratories Saic/Labinbraz
- Market Share
Chapter 4: Chile
- Market Participants
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Bd Chile
- Biomerieux Chile Sa
- Galenica
- Grifols Chile S.A.
- Grupobios Chile
- Lifescan Chile
- Roche
- Siemens Healthcare Medical Equipment Spa
- Tecnigen S.A.
- Market Share
Chapter 5: Colombia
- Market Participants
- Abbott De Colombia Sa
- Annar Diagnostica Import Sas
- Becton Dickinson De Colombia Ltda
- Biomerieux Colombia Sas
- Biolore Ltda
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Labcare De Colombia Ltda
- Laboratorio Dai De Colombia
- Quimiolab Sas
- Roche Diagnostics
- Rochem Biocare
- Siemens Sa
- Werfen Colombia
- Market Share
Chapter 6: Mexico
- Market Participants
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Becton Dickinson
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Sa
- Danaher
- Diasorin S.P.A.
- Lifescan
- Roche
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics S. De Rl De Cv
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Market Share
Chapter 7: Peru
- Market Participants
- Abbott Laboratories Sa
- Albis Sa
- Beckman Coulter Peru - Danaher
- Becton Dickinson Del Uruguay Sa Peru Branch
- Belomed Srl
- Jampar Multiplest Internacional
- Labin Peru
- Roche Diagnostics
- Rochem Biocare
- Siemens Healthcare Sac
- Market Share
Chapter 8: Venezuela
- Market Participants
- Abbott Laboratories, Ca
- Productos Roche Sa - Roche Diagnostica
- Danaher
- Loginca
- Siemens
- Market Share
