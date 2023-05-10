Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Analysis Report 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year - Opportunities in eCommerce and Online Marketplaces

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the automotive aftermarket in Latin America by evaluating its performance and identifying the various trends that have an impact on the demand for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance.

The study takes a detailed look at the automotive aftermarket in five Latin American countries, namely, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, and analyzes unit shipment and revenue for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Latin America is going through a challenging period. Economic difficulties, like high inflation rates and dollar valorization, have been affecting consumer behavior. Moreover, the automotive aftermarket is having to combat the shortage of auto parts, which is affecting production rates. Latin America also has an aging fleet parc, which is expected to drive the need for maintenance and repair services, particularly from the aftermarket.

This research service provides a comprehensive outlook on the automotive aftermarket in Latin America and offers meaningful insights for stakeholders wishing to explore this growing and competitive space.

The study also contains company profiles of original equipment suppliers and suppliers from the independent aftermarket. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space.

The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Methodology for Revenue Forecasting

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors

Aftermarket Characteristics

Aftermarket Snapshot

Automotive Snapshot

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels Structure

Distribution Channels Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

New Vehicle Sales Forecast

New xEV Sales Forecast

Revenue and VIO Forecast

VIO Forecast

Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast

Automotive Aftermarket Revenue by Parts Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Market Outlook

Key Market Trends

Effect of Legislation on the Aftermarket

VIO by Brand

Average Vehicle Age by Country

Types of Service Channels

Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Snapshot

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country - Argentina

Key Growth Metrics

Argentinian Aftermarket

VIO

VIO by Type and Brand

Revenue Forecast

Revenue by Parts Type

Distribution Channels Discussion

Growth Opportunities in Argentina

5. Brazil

Key Growth Metrics

Brazilian Aftermarket

VIO

VIO by Type and Brand

Revenue Forecast

Revenue by Parts Type

Distribution Channels Discussion

Growth Opportunities in Brazil

6. Chile

Key Growth Metrics

Chilean Aftermarket

VIO

VIO by Type and Brand

Revenue Forecast

Revenue by Parts Type

Distribution Channels Discussion

Growth Opportunities in Chile

7. Colombia

Key Growth Metrics

Colombian Aftermarket

VIO

VIO by Type and Brand

Revenue Forecast

Revenue by Parts Type

Distribution Channels Discussion

Growth Opportunities in Colombia

8. Mexico

Key Growth Metrics

Mexican Aftermarket

VIO

VIO by Type and Brand

Revenue Forecast

Revenue by Parts Type

Distribution Channels Discussion

Growth Opportunities in Mexico

9. Competitor Landscape Mapping and Analysis

Competitors to Watch in the Latin American Aftermarket

Key Franchise and Marketing Systems by OEMs

Key Franchise and Marketing Systems by OESs

Key Latin American Warehouse Distributors - Etman

Key Latin American Warehouse Distributors - Rede Ancora

Key Parts e-Retailers and Marketplaces in the Latin American Aftermarket - Mercado Libre

Key Parts e-Retailers and Marketplaces in the Latin American Aftermarket - iMotriz

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Special Services for EVs

Growth Opportunity 2 - eCommerce and Online Marketplace

Growth Opportunity 3 - Auto Parts Standardization

Growth Opportunity 4 - Qualified Personnel

11. Next Steps

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Etman

iMotriz

Mercado Libre

Rede Ancora

