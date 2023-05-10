Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Analysis Report 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year - Opportunities in eCommerce and Online Marketplaces

May 10, 2023, 19:00 ET
This research service examines the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the automotive aftermarket in Latin America by evaluating its performance and identifying the various trends that have an impact on the demand for replacement parts, repair, and maintenance.
The study takes a detailed look at the automotive aftermarket in five Latin American countries, namely, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, and analyzes unit shipment and revenue for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.
Latin America is going through a challenging period. Economic difficulties, like high inflation rates and dollar valorization, have been affecting consumer behavior. Moreover, the automotive aftermarket is having to combat the shortage of auto parts, which is affecting production rates. Latin America also has an aging fleet parc, which is expected to drive the need for maintenance and repair services, particularly from the aftermarket.
This research service provides a comprehensive outlook on the automotive aftermarket in Latin America and offers meaningful insights for stakeholders wishing to explore this growing and competitive space.
The study also contains company profiles of original equipment suppliers and suppliers from the independent aftermarket. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space.
The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Aftermarket Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Scope of Analysis
- Methodology for Revenue Forecasting
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Aftermarket Characteristics
- Aftermarket Snapshot
- Automotive Snapshot
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels Structure
- Distribution Channels Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- New Vehicle Sales Forecast
- New xEV Sales Forecast
- Revenue and VIO Forecast
- VIO Forecast
- Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast
- Automotive Aftermarket Revenue by Parts Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Market Outlook
- Key Market Trends
- Effect of Legislation on the Aftermarket
- VIO by Brand
- Average Vehicle Age by Country
- Types of Service Channels
- Automotive Aftermarket eRetailing - Snapshot
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country - Argentina
- Key Growth Metrics
- Argentinian Aftermarket
- VIO
- VIO by Type and Brand
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue by Parts Type
- Distribution Channels Discussion
- Growth Opportunities in Argentina
5. Brazil
- Key Growth Metrics
- Brazilian Aftermarket
- VIO
- VIO by Type and Brand
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue by Parts Type
- Distribution Channels Discussion
- Growth Opportunities in Brazil
6. Chile
- Key Growth Metrics
- Chilean Aftermarket
- VIO
- VIO by Type and Brand
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue by Parts Type
- Distribution Channels Discussion
- Growth Opportunities in Chile
7. Colombia
- Key Growth Metrics
- Colombian Aftermarket
- VIO
- VIO by Type and Brand
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue by Parts Type
- Distribution Channels Discussion
- Growth Opportunities in Colombia
8. Mexico
- Key Growth Metrics
- Mexican Aftermarket
- VIO
- VIO by Type and Brand
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue by Parts Type
- Distribution Channels Discussion
- Growth Opportunities in Mexico
9. Competitor Landscape Mapping and Analysis
- Competitors to Watch in the Latin American Aftermarket
- Key Franchise and Marketing Systems by OEMs
- Key Franchise and Marketing Systems by OESs
- Key Latin American Warehouse Distributors - Etman
- Key Latin American Warehouse Distributors - Rede Ancora
- Key Parts e-Retailers and Marketplaces in the Latin American Aftermarket - Mercado Libre
- Key Parts e-Retailers and Marketplaces in the Latin American Aftermarket - iMotriz
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Special Services for EVs
- Growth Opportunity 2 - eCommerce and Online Marketplace
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Auto Parts Standardization
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Qualified Personnel
11. Next Steps
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Etman
- iMotriz
- Mercado Libre
- Rede Ancora
