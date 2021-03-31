Latin American Carsharing Market Report 2021-2025 - Innovative Technologies and Business Models are Driving a B2C and P2P Market Transformation
This study analyzes B2C and P2P services in the Latin American carsharing market (forecast up to 2025). It includes an analysis of current business models, fleet size, number of vehicles registered on B2C and P2P platforms, revenue, and a detailed business model analysis of key carsharing companies (12 companies that operate either through the B2C model or the P2P model).
In the past, several carsharing companies have commenced operations in Latin America and have launched solutions that focus on the business to consumer (B2C) and the peer-to-peer (P2P) models. However, due to several challenges - ranging from low technological adherence by users and companies and problems in terms of reducing fixed and operational costs - many of these companies ended their operations or started operating through a business model that was more focused on corporate solutions.
Despite all this, the Latin American carsharing market has been able to sustain growth. Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the use of these services for approximately 6 months during 2020, this growth continues to be sustainable and is gaining strength every day.
At present, most carsharing companies are developing their technologies in-house as opposed to acquiring them from partner companies - such companies are becoming a benchmark and are attracting the attention of companies from other segments, which allows their technologies to be offered as a service instead of being used for operational purposes only.
In terms of geographic breakdown, the study considers the following countries - Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia. The B2C (traditional model) includes round trips, free-floating services, and one-way services, while the P2P service involves the rental of private vehicles - either by the hour, the day, or the month - through a third-party operator through the Web or a mobile platform.
B2C and P2P innovations are examined, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is analyzed, and operator profitability is discussed. Market growth drivers and restraints alongside pricing trends, competitive environment, and market share are examined. The study concludes with growth opportunities and recommendations that market participants can leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Carsharing Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Latin American Carsharing Market Overview
- Latin American Carsharing Market Segmentation
- Definition of Traditional Carsharing
- Definition of P2P Carsharing
- Business Models - A Comparison
- Carsharing Stakeholder Ecosystem - Present and Future
- Innovation in the Carsharing Technology Space
- Key Market Trends in B2C Carsharing
- Key Market Trends in P2P Carsharing
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Carsharing Business
- Carshare Operator Profitability
- Key Competitors in the Latin American Carsharing Market
- Evolution of Carsharing Companies in Latin America
- Growth Drivers in the Latin American Carsharing Market
- Growth Restraints in the Latin American Carsharing Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Total Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast, 2017-2025
- Total Market Revenue and Fleet Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Business Type
- Fleet Forecast by Business Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - B2C Model, 2017-2025
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - P2P Model, 201-2025
- Competitive Environment - B2C
- Competitive Environment - P2P
- Market Share Analysis
- Companies to Action - SWOT Analysis
- Companies to Action - Turbi
- Companies to Action - Awto
- Companies to Action - Kinto Share
- Companies to Action - MoObie
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - B2C
- Key Growth Metrics - B2C Market
- B2C Revenue Forecast
- B2C Fleet Forecast
- B2C Revenue Forecast Discussion
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - P2P
- Key Growth Metrics - P2P Market
- P2P Revenue Forecast
- P2P Fleet Forecast
- P2P Revenue Forecast Discussion
4. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Improve the P2P Business Model to Increase Attractiveness to Customers and Number of Vehicle Registrations, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: B2C Companies to Become Technology and Software Providers for Smaller Traditional Car Rental Companies, 2020
5. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Awto
- Kinto Share
- MoObie
- Turbi
