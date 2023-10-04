Latin American Citizens to Benefit from Web3 Ecosystem Developed to Provide More Efficient and Secure Health and Life Sciences Data

MAPay and The Americas Continental Health Alliance Agree to Spearhead a New Virtual Healthcare Network Promising More Security, Efficient Connections, Data Transfers and Access to Care

VOORHEES, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPay , LLC, the global healthcare fintech company revolutionizing healthcare payments and data exchange with distributed ledger and Web3, announced today a partnership with The Americas Continental Health Alliance (ACHA). The strategic collaboration will create a Web3 health and life science data ecosystem with MAPay's innovative technologies at its core, connecting the ACHA's data-rich system of healthcare professionals, researchers and Universities in Latin countries, will gain more efficient and secure access to technology, data transfer and real-world, real-time data.

"We observed ACHA's flourishing network in Latin American countries and were delighted to augment the existing system with a future-proof ecosystem that enhances secure access to collect, store and share health and life science data digitally," said Michael 'Dersh' Dershem, CEO of MAPay. "This agreement will allow ACHA to access MAPay's technology, allowing its members to store their data safely and efficiently."

ACHA & MAPay's first collaboration activity will begin by sharing the added-value of the following solutions with the health and research sector:

Decentralized Digital Identity (DID): Provable, verifiable, authenticated digital identity that allows the exchange of data using privacy-preserving methods

Provable, verifiable, authenticated digital identity that allows the exchange of data using privacy-preserving methods Self-Sovereign (self-owned) Identity (SSI): Self-owned DID where the user can control their identity and decide who can use it, when, where and for how long

The intention of both organizations is to implement the mentioned solutions in the health and life sciences sectors.

"MAPay is the well-connected and seasoned global collaborator required to operate at the pinnacle of the hypersensitive health data environment," said Johni Fisher, co-founder of ACHA. "The MAPay team impressed us with their knowledge of how to build cross-vertical partnerships in healthcare, life sciences, education, and humanitarian aid in emerging markets and developing economies."

MAPay facilitates healthcare B2B2C cross-border value chain and payment systems to provide health and wealth products for underserved communities. This agreement with ACHA will provide education and technology transfer in Healthcare and Life Science, promote public health initiatives and facilitate international research and academic dialogue.

About MAPay LLC:

MAPay is a global healthcare fintech company that is deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts, transacting secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of both centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange, including the MPayz Token, the MPayz Wallet and the MPayz data vault. MAPay is working in association with hospital networks, practice management systems, drug companies, insurance payers, pharmacies, and government entities. The company is committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers by leveraging blockchain technology to improve and align incentives, reduce costs, and bring increased transparency and data exchange. The company believes in permissible sourced system collaboration, and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful. For more information, please visit https://www.mapaycorp.com/ .

About ACHA:

ACHA - Americas Continental Health Alliance is a non-profit organization that facilitates connections among multiple stakeholders interested in generating social impact through disruptive change in the comprehensive delivery of services for the health industry. ACHA is an EIT Health Network Partner. ACHA counts with the participation of different European countries, the U.S.A., Central and South American countries, connecting them with different parts of the world. ACHA's activities are based on the following cornerstones:

Activities with Startups and Health Tech Companies: ACHA helps startups and Health Tech companies to make and run pilots, and to meet with academic innovation centers. ACHA aids startups and Health Tech companies by introducing them to investors and offering them access to its Go-Global program.

ACHA Academy: another one of ACHA's main activities is educational. Knowledge transfer is carried out by ACHA ACADEMY, an institution that, together with renowned organizations and Universities, offers courses, academic programs, degrees and master's degrees for healthcare professionals.

SOURCE MAPay