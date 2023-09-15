Latin American Defense Industry Research Report 2023: Opportunities Emerge in Zero Trust Cybersecurity, Refurbishment and Maintenance Services, & Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Defense Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides an overview of the Latin American defense market, highlighting growth drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, and notable companies with active contracts or a presence in the region. The study also outlines the most relevant projects and programs as well as representative contracts.

Latin American militaries are going through modernization and refurbishment processes to update their equipment and stay up to date with advances in military technology. The combination of rising inflation and slowing economic growth in Latin American countries has resulted in general budget limitations that affect the defense sector to a certain degree. This becomes particularly significant when procuring military equipment from international companies.

A spending priority for Latin American militaries is the acquisition of advanced land vehicles that are essential for missions including border security operations and combating drug trafficking. Unmanned systems, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles, also are valuable because they can easily navigate hostile environments such as the Amazon rainforest, where drug cartels sometimes operate, and can effectively carry out surveillance.

Key Topics Covered:

 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Defense Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Representative Contracts and Programs

  • Representative Contracts
  • Representative Programs

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Multilevel - Zero Trust Cybersecurity
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Refurbishment and Maintenance Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope and Overview
  • Regional Priorities
  • Regional Challenges
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Regional Analysis
  • Top Spenders
  • Spending Forecast
  • Defense Imports
  • Spending Areas and Technologies
  • Notable Companies and Organizations
  • Selected International Companies in Latin America

