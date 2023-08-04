Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Report 2023-2035: Rising EV Sales and Decarbonization Goals Drive Expansion of Infrastructure Deployments

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  The "Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service offers a comprehensive and forward-looking analysis of the Latin American charging infrastructure market, providing valuable insights for market participants eager to explore this rapidly growing space.

With the base year set in 2022 and an extensive forecast period extending from 2023 to 2035, the study focuses on eight key countries in the region, namely Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. These countries were selected based on their significance in the region and the size of their electric vehicle (EV) parc.

The study's forecasts encompass various aspects, including EV (Battery Electric Vehicle - BEV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle - PHEV) sales, EV parc categorized by technology, and the number of EV charging points. In this research, EVs refer to passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, providing a comprehensive outlook for stakeholders looking to navigate and capitalize on the dynamic Latin American EV charging infrastructure market.

The Latin American charging infrastructure market is emerging, but the number of charging points is reducing. In 2022, for example, the region had 6,492 public and semi-public charging points to cater to an electric vehicle (EV) parc of about 89 thousand units. Despite that, the market is expected to witness rapid growth, especially due to the rising EV sales, the development of legislation frameworks, and the launch of decarbonization goals.

This study examines the charging infrastructure's qualitative and quantitative aspects by evaluating its performance and identifying various trends that impact demand for new charging points. The study focuses on public and semi-public charging points, although private chargers (installed at residences, for example) also play a crucial role in the EV market's development.

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Value-added Products and Services
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships for Network Expansion
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Standardization of Chargers

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Questions this Study will Answer
  • Segmentation
  • EV Definitions: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Public and Semi-public Charging Points Forecast
  • Public and Semi-public Charging Points Forecast by Country
  • EV Sales Forecast by Technology
  • EV Sales versus EV Parc Forecast
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • EVs and Charging Infrastructure: A Snapshot, 2022
  • Competitive Environment

Market Trends

  • Key Market Trends
  • Rise of BEV Sales
  • Charging Infrastructure Development
  • Partnerships for Charging Network Expansion

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country

  • Growth Metrics
  • Market Characteristics
  • EV Charging Infrastructure Snapshot
  • Public and Semi-public Charging Points Forecast
  • EV Sales versus EV Parc Forecast
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Chile
    • Colombia
    • Ecuador
    • Mexico
    • Peru
    • Uruguay

