NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

Latin American jewelry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.79% over the forecast period, 2019-2024.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5797253/?utm_source=PRN







- Jewelry is an enormously fragmented market in Latin America. The leading players include a combination of Mexican, Brazilian, and global players. Jewelry sales in Latin America are mostly driven by fine jewelry, wherein, Mexico and Brazil forms the key markets for costume jewelry.

- Jewelry sales via specialty stores are gaining prominence among the consumers, owing to the exclusive collections at these stores. However, leading local brands and multinationals are also gaining traction due to changing jewelry fashions in the global market.



Scope of the Report

Latin America Jewelry Market is segmented by Category as Real Jewellery and Costume Jewellery, by Type as Necklaces, Rings, Earrings, Charms & Bracelets and Others, by Distribution as Offline Retail and Online retail and by Geography.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Luxury Jewelry



The rising middle-income level consumers in the country, coupled with increased purchasing power and the rising fashion trends, is boosting the demand for fine, costume jewelry across the region. Similar to the gold industry, the diamond industry too has high expectations for the demand for a diamond, primarily due to the huge emerging middle class in Latin American countries. Sales have indeed increased dramatically in these regions. Luxury brands have refocused their business strategies to capitalize on these (technological innovation and international investment) changes.



- Giorgio Armani is engaged in an in-store installation collaboration agreement with Colombian artist Marta Luz Gutiérrez, while Louis Vuitton is conducting an advertising campaign using a building designed by the late Mexican architect, Luis Barragan.

Costume Jwelery Remains the Fastest Growing Market



The fragile economic conditions in the region with multiple nation-states and varying levels of economies is leading to consumers shifting from fine to costume jewelry. Thus, the regional outlook is positive as the jewelry and retailers of costume jewelry's are meeting the growing demand coupled with innovative designs at an affordable price. The countries like Mexican, Argentina, and Brazil are dominating the costume jewelry market in the region. Additionally, the attractive discounts and offers appeal customers into purchasing the signature jewelry at a reasonable price. The trading in designer jewelry has gained wide customer acceptance for their unique and innovative designs among Latin American consumers.



Competitive Landscape

Latin America jwelery market is highly fragmented. Colombia is estimated to account for 70–90% of the world's emerald resource, with the country sitting alongside Zambia and Brazil as the world's greatest regions for emerald production, which is attracting key jewelry manufacturers in the country. Cano Jewelry is the major local players in Colombia, whereas, Tous and Swarovski are major established regional players in the country. The Mexican jewelry market is fragmented, however, due to strong distribution network, few key players like Tous, Joyerías Bizzarro, and Swarovski Crystal are gaining the market share in the country.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5797253/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

