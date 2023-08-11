Latin American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Market Report 2023-2029: Connected Car Sales Surge Fueled by Brazil and Mexico, with Smartphone Integration at the Forefront

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America.

It takes a comprehensive look at the key competitors, services available (including security, safety, maintenance, and infotainment features), regional restrictions, and local regulations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

With Brazil and Mexico leading the market, connected car sales in Latin America are expected to reach 1,322,043 in 2022, with smartphones currently being the most popular way to access connected solutions. 

The study provides relevant market forecasts, including industry growth metrics and pricing trends, for passenger vehicle connected services in Latin America. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this nascent but growing market for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.

The passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America is at a nascent stage. However, it is expected to grow at a fast pace as more companies in the region begin to offer connected services. Embedded connectivity is also expected to increase across the region, although at a slow pace.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Safety and Security Services
  •  Local Production of Auto Parts and Hardware
  • Improved Connectivity

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Audi
  • BMW
  • General Motors
  • Land Rover
  • Mercedes Benz
  • Renault
  • Stellantis
  • Toyota
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • In-vehicle Connectivity Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Key Findings
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Overall Connected Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Overall Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Percent Penetration Forecast by Connectivity
  • Competitive Environment

3. Latin America - Regulations

  • Effect of Regulation on Connected Cars
  • Growth Opportunity Analysis - Embedded Connectivity
  • Growth Metrics
  • Embedded Connectivity Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis - The Embedded Connected Car Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM Strategies

  • Connected Service Categories
  • Connected Services in Premium Brands
  • Connected Services Features in Volume Brands
  • Audi Connected Platform Services
  • BMW Connected Platform Services
  • General Motors Connected Platform Services
  • Land Rover Connected Platform Services
  • Mercedes-Benz Connected Platform Services
  • Renault Connected Platform Services
  • Stellantis Connected Platform Services
  • Toyota Connected Platform Services
  • Volkswagen Connected Platform Services
  • Volvo Connected Platform Services

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Argentina

  • Growth Metrics
  • Connected Car Sales Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Brazil

  • Growth Metrics
  • Connected Car Sales Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis

7. Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

  • Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chile
  • Growth Metrics
  • Connected Car Sales Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Colombia

  • Growth Metrics
  • Connected Car Sales Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mexico

  • Growth Metrics
  • Connected Car Sales Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast and Analysis
  • Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eolysc

