Latin American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Market Report 2023-2029: Connected Car Sales Surge Fueled by Brazil and Mexico, with Smartphone Integration at the Forefront

This research service analyzes the passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America.

It takes a comprehensive look at the key competitors, services available (including security, safety, maintenance, and infotainment features), regional restrictions, and local regulations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

With Brazil and Mexico leading the market, connected car sales in Latin America are expected to reach 1,322,043 in 2022, with smartphones currently being the most popular way to access connected solutions.

The study provides relevant market forecasts, including industry growth metrics and pricing trends, for passenger vehicle connected services in Latin America. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this nascent but growing market for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029.

The passenger vehicle connected services market in Latin America is at a nascent stage. However, it is expected to grow at a fast pace as more companies in the region begin to offer connected services. Embedded connectivity is also expected to increase across the region, although at a slow pace.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Safety and Security Services

Local Production of Auto Parts and Hardware

Improved Connectivity

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Audi

BMW

General Motors

Land Rover

Mercedes Benz

Renault

Stellantis

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

In-vehicle Connectivity Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings

Forecast Assumptions

Overall Connected Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast

Overall Connected Vehicle Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Percent Penetration Forecast by Connectivity

Competitive Environment

3. Latin America - Regulations

Effect of Regulation on Connected Cars

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Embedded Connectivity

Growth Metrics

Embedded Connectivity Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis - The Embedded Connected Car Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM Strategies

Connected Service Categories

Connected Services in Premium Brands

Connected Services Features in Volume Brands

Audi Connected Platform Services

BMW Connected Platform Services

General Motors Connected Platform Services

Land Rover Connected Platform Services

Mercedes-Benz Connected Platform Services

Renault Connected Platform Services

Stellantis Connected Platform Services

Toyota Connected Platform Services

Volkswagen Connected Platform Services

Volvo Connected Platform Services

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Argentina

Growth Metrics

Connected Car Sales Forecast

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Brazil

Growth Metrics

Connected Car Sales Forecast

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

7. Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Chile

Growth Metrics

Connected Car Sales Forecast

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Colombia

Growth Metrics

Connected Car Sales Forecast

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mexico

Growth Metrics

Connected Car Sales Forecast

Revenue Forecast and Analysis

Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

