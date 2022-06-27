Latin American Pumps Markets Report 2021-2027: Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pumps - Innovative Business Models Enable Advanced Services and Continuous Revenue Streams for Stakeholders

Jun 27, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Pumps Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report's objective is to analyze trends within the pumps market. It includes growth drivers, restraints, and innovative opportunities that industry stakeholders need to know and take advantage of.
Latin America is a region rich in natural resources. As such, the extractive industry plays a crucial role in the countries' economies. Although the oil and gas industry drives pump sales as the largest end-user, other industries such as power generation, water and wastewater, construction, chemical processes, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and metals and mining push sales as well.
After a brutal decline in the regions economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in each countrys legal frameworks and regulations are crucial to enable pump sales to rebound.
The study also analyzes the competitive environment and offers a quantitative forecast of each segment's market size.
The report includes:
- Product segmentation within the two main categories, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps.
- Countries: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.
- Nine end-user segments: Oil and gas, chemical processing, food and beverage, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, power generation, construction, metals and mining, and others (including agriculture, electronics, marine, pulp and paper, iron and steel, textiles, and automotive industries).
Topics addressed are as follows:
- The current size of the industrial pumps market in Latin America and forecast for the 2021-2027 period (overall and by product segment, end-user, and country).
- Pandemic impact on pump sales and recovery of each end user's revenue in the next six years.
- The competitive environment and market share of leading companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Pumps Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Centrifugal Pumps
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Positive Displacement Pumps
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Energy Efficiency-as-a-Solution to Enable Savings and Comply with Regulatory Requirements
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion Within the Growing Pharmaceutical Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Services Delivered by a Distribution Network that Works in Synergy
6. Appendix
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bep252
