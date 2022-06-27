Latin American Pumps Markets Report 2021-2027: Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pumps - Innovative Business Models Enable Advanced Services and Continuous Revenue Streams for Stakeholders

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Pumps Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report's objective is to analyze trends within the pumps market. It includes growth drivers, restraints, and innovative opportunities that industry stakeholders need to know and take advantage of.

Latin America is a region rich in natural resources. As such, the extractive industry plays a crucial role in the countries' economies. Although the oil and gas industry drives pump sales as the largest end-user, other industries such as power generation, water and wastewater, construction, chemical processes, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and metals and mining push sales as well.

After a brutal decline in the regions economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in each countrys legal frameworks and regulations are crucial to enable pump sales to rebound.

The study also analyzes the competitive environment and offers a quantitative forecast of each segment's market size.

The report includes:

Product segmentation within the two main categories, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps.

Countries: Brazil , Mexico , Colombia , Argentina , and Chile .

, , , , and . Nine end-user segments: Oil and gas, chemical processing, food and beverage, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, power generation, construction, metals and mining, and others (including agriculture, electronics, marine, pulp and paper, iron and steel, textiles, and automotive industries).

Topics addressed are as follows:

The current size of the industrial pumps market in Latin America and forecast for the 2021-2027 period (overall and by product segment, end-user, and country).

and forecast for the 2021-2027 period (overall and by product segment, end-user, and country). Pandemic impact on pump sales and recovery of each end user's revenue in the next six years.

The competitive environment and market share of leading companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American Pumps Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Centrifugal Pumps

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Positive Displacement Pumps

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Energy Efficiency-as-a-Solution to Enable Savings and Comply with Regulatory Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion Within the Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Services Delivered by a Distribution Network that Works in Synergy

6. Appendix

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bep252



