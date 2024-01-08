Latin American Ride-Hailing & Taxi Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Key Players - Didi Chuxing, Uber, Easy Taxi, Cabify, 99, Beat, and InDrive

08 Jan, 2024, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Ride-Hailing & Taxi Market, 2023: Exploring the Evolution of Contemporary Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin American ride-hailing market is substantial, reaching $15.1 billion in 2023, with projected growth to $16.4 billion by 2027
Despite competition, growth in user numbers is expected, driven by factors such as urbanization, smartphone adoption, and evolving transportation needs. This report highlights opportunities and risks within the region as well as key players in the largest countries.
The sharing economy has transformed the way people engage in various activities, and transportation is no exception. Innovative services have emerged, offering new and diverse ways to use vehicles, whether individually or collaboratively. These services go beyond traditional car rentals and have gained popularity among people looking for unique transportation options.
The internet has played a significant role by simplifying the process of offering these shared services, while also making them more accessible to customers. However, the availability of these services varies across different regions worldwide and even within individual countries, with some areas offering more choices than others.
Furthermore, the emergence of innovative platforms has brought about substantial changes in the transportation sector, enhancing convenience and affordability. In fact, these platforms are now directly competing with traditional taxi services, particularly in places where taxi options are limited.
This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the Latin American Ride-Hailing market. It explores key components, including industry players, business models, competition, market consolidation, and insights tailored to individual countries, and will review the trends and growth of this segment of the sharing-mobility market in order to understand today what this ride-hailing market will represent for the region in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
Glossary
Key Latin American
Ride-hailing Market Highlights
Introduction
Ride-hailing Global Market Insight
- Worldwide e-hailing users and penetration
- Ride-hailing Latin America Market Insight
- Demographic growth and urbanization in Latin America
- Ride-hailing Latin America Market size and trends
- Ride-hailing Latin American Market users and penetration
- Ride-hailing Latin American key trends
- Regulations and realities
- Experiences in small cities
- Ride-hailing Latin American market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges
- Factors Driving Ride-hailing Growth.
- Restraints in Ride-hailing
- Opportunities in Ride-hailing
- Challenges in Ride-hailing
Latin American Market Key Players
- Didi Chuxing
- Uber
- Easy Taxi
- Cabify
- 99 (Formerly known as 99Taxis)
- Beat (Formally Known as TaxiBeat)
- InDrive (InDriver)
Ride Hailing in Other Markets: Drawing Insights from Global Success Stories
- Diverse Customer Segments and Tailored Value Prepositions
- Innovative Channels and Customer Relationships
- Diversified Revenue Streams and Strategic Partnerships
- Focus on Safety and Driver Relationships
- Innovation and Data Analytics
- Balancing Regulatory Compliance and Growth
Worldwide Mobility Ecosystem and Ride-hailing Potential in Latin America
- Business Models in Ridesharing market in Latin America
- Peer to peer (P2P) segment
- Business-to-consumer segment
- Business-to-business (B2B) ridesharing
Ride-hailing Platforms Business Model and Value Proposition
- Ride-hailing customer's profiles
- Gains & Pains
- Understanding the benefits and obstacles encountered by customers of Ride-hailing services in Latin America holds significant importance. This comprehension aids companies in addressing customer preferences, recognizing opportunities for service improvement and innovation, and establishing their offerings in preparation for a potentially expanding user base.
- Customer Needs and Value Propositions in Latin American Ride-Hailing Market
- Value proposition of Ride-hailing service in Latin America: a key player's competitive features review
- Convenient Transportation
- Time Efficiency
- Affordable and Transparent Pricing
- Accessible Mobility
- Safety and Security
- Ride-Hailing Trends and Unique Traits in the Latin American Market
Building the New Era Latin American Ride-hailing Business Models
- Elements to Drive Innovation in the Ride-Hailing Landscape of Latin America
- Customer Segments
- Value Proposition
- Channels
- Customer Relationships
- Revenue Streams
- Key Resources
- Key Activities
- Key Partnerships
- Cost Structure
Figures and Tables
Annexes
- Annex 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework for Ride Hailing Operation in Latin America
- Annex 2: Evolution of Ride-Hailing Regulations in Latin America
Bibliography
