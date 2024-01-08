Latin American Ride-Hailing & Taxi Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Key Players - Didi Chuxing, Uber, Easy Taxi, Cabify, 99, Beat, and InDrive

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin American Ride-Hailing & Taxi Market, 2023: Exploring the Evolution of Contemporary Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin American ride-hailing market is substantial, reaching $15.1 billion in 2023, with projected growth to $16.4 billion by 2027

Despite competition, growth in user numbers is expected, driven by factors such as urbanization, smartphone adoption, and evolving transportation needs. This report highlights opportunities and risks within the region as well as key players in the largest countries.

The sharing economy has transformed the way people engage in various activities, and transportation is no exception. Innovative services have emerged, offering new and diverse ways to use vehicles, whether individually or collaboratively. These services go beyond traditional car rentals and have gained popularity among people looking for unique transportation options.

The internet has played a significant role by simplifying the process of offering these shared services, while also making them more accessible to customers. However, the availability of these services varies across different regions worldwide and even within individual countries, with some areas offering more choices than others.

Furthermore, the emergence of innovative platforms has brought about substantial changes in the transportation sector, enhancing convenience and affordability. In fact, these platforms are now directly competing with traditional taxi services, particularly in places where taxi options are limited.

This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the Latin American Ride-Hailing market. It explores key components, including industry players, business models, competition, market consolidation, and insights tailored to individual countries, and will review the trends and growth of this segment of the sharing-mobility market in order to understand today what this ride-hailing market will represent for the region in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

Glossary

Key Latin American

Ride-hailing Market Highlights

Introduction

Ride-hailing Global Market Insight

Worldwide e-hailing users and penetration

Ride-hailing Latin America Market Insight

Demographic growth and urbanization in Latin America

Ride-hailing Latin America Market size and trends

Ride-hailing Latin American Market users and penetration

Ride-hailing Latin American key trends Regulations and realities Experiences in small cities

Ride-hailing Latin American market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges Factors Driving Ride-hailing Growth. Restraints in Ride-hailing Opportunities in Ride-hailing Challenges in Ride-hailing



Latin American Market Key Players

Didi Chuxing

Uber

Easy Taxi

Cabify

99 (Formerly known as 99Taxis)

Beat (Formally Known as TaxiBeat)

InDrive (InDriver)

Ride Hailing in Other Markets: Drawing Insights from Global Success Stories

Diverse Customer Segments and Tailored Value Prepositions

Innovative Channels and Customer Relationships

Diversified Revenue Streams and Strategic Partnerships

Focus on Safety and Driver Relationships

Innovation and Data Analytics

Balancing Regulatory Compliance and Growth

Worldwide Mobility Ecosystem and Ride-hailing Potential in Latin America

Business Models in Ridesharing market in Latin America Peer to peer (P2P) segment Business-to-consumer segment Business-to-business (B2B) ridesharing



Ride-hailing Platforms Business Model and Value Proposition

Ride-hailing customer's profiles Gains & Pains Understanding the benefits and obstacles encountered by customers of Ride-hailing services in Latin America holds significant importance. This comprehension aids companies in addressing customer preferences, recognizing opportunities for service improvement and innovation, and establishing their offerings in preparation for a potentially expanding user base.

Customer Needs and Value Propositions in Latin American Ride-Hailing Market

Value proposition of Ride-hailing service in Latin America : a key player's competitive features review Convenient Transportation Time Efficiency Affordable and Transparent Pricing Accessible Mobility Safety and Security

: a key player's competitive features review Ride-Hailing Trends and Unique Traits in the Latin American Market

Building the New Era Latin American Ride-hailing Business Models

Elements to Drive Innovation in the Ride-Hailing Landscape of Latin America Customer Segments Value Proposition Channels Customer Relationships Revenue Streams Key Resources Key Activities Key Partnerships Cost Structure



Figures and Tables

Annexes

Annex 1: Legal and Regulatory Framework for Ride Hailing Operation in Latin America

Annex 2: Evolution of Ride-Hailing Regulations in Latin America

Bibliography

