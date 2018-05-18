Latin American Software-and Platform-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022: Brazil and Mexico are Leading the Market, Forecast to Reach $6.19 Billion in 2022

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Latin American Software-and Platform-as-a-Service Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The expectation is that its composite growth (CAGR) between 2017 and 2022 will be 29.1%, reaching the mark of $5.31 billion in 2022.
The cloud services market in Latin America has been witnessing changes in the consumer mindset toward cloud computing. Companies of different sizes and across a variety of verticals are increasingly understanding the benefits of the SaaS and PaaS solutions and therefore are making investments in the cloud.
The SaaS market has diversified industry solutions such as ERP, CRM, and HR systems already tested and integrated with most of the platforms and on-premises applications. The SaaS market is still cloud's largest market, and although its growth rate is declining year on year, it is an extremely profitable market. PaaS solutions are increasingly used by companies as a way to support the demand for development projects efficiently and cost-effectively.
Additionally, in on-premises models, it is difficult to calculate the costs inherent to the infrastructure by project. In this way, the pace of adoption of PaaS solutions has increased and is expected to record a composite growth (CAGR) of 39.4% between 2017 and 2022. Despite the fact that the PaaS cloud segment is still small compared to the others, it will reach the mark of $882.6 million in 2022.
The study period is from 2016 to 2022, with a base year of 2017. The study examines the current competitive landscape, market drivers and restraints, and market development stage. This research also provides insights regarding growth opportunities and trends that will affect market participants over the forecast period.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the addressable market opportunity for the LATAM SaaS and PaaS market?
- What is the expected growth rate and what are the key drivers of growth for specific SaaS and PaaS offerings?
- What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?
- Which are the main providers in the SaaS and PaaS market in Latin America?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Market and Study Definitions
- Market Definitions
- Exchange Rates
- Research Methodology
3. Drivers and Restraints
4. Forecast and Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast-PaaS
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast-SaaS
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Major Participants
- Top 10 SaaS Providers in America Latina
- Top 10 PaaS Providers in America Latina
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Big Data & Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 2-Support and Application Development
- Growth Opportunity 3-Reduction of CAPEX
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. The Last Word
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvsgwf/latin_american?w=5
