Latin American Software-and Platform-as-a-Service Market 2018-2022: Brazil and Mexico are Leading the Market, Forecast to Reach $6.19 Billion in 2022

The expectation is that its composite growth (CAGR) between 2017 and 2022 will be 29.1%, reaching the mark of $5.31 billion in 2022.

The cloud services market in Latin America has been witnessing changes in the consumer mindset toward cloud computing. Companies of different sizes and across a variety of verticals are increasingly understanding the benefits of the SaaS and PaaS solutions and therefore are making investments in the cloud.

The SaaS market has diversified industry solutions such as ERP, CRM, and HR systems already tested and integrated with most of the platforms and on-premises applications. The SaaS market is still cloud's largest market, and although its growth rate is declining year on year, it is an extremely profitable market. PaaS solutions are increasingly used by companies as a way to support the demand for development projects efficiently and cost-effectively.

Additionally, in on-premises models, it is difficult to calculate the costs inherent to the infrastructure by project. In this way, the pace of adoption of PaaS solutions has increased and is expected to record a composite growth (CAGR) of 39.4% between 2017 and 2022. Despite the fact that the PaaS cloud segment is still small compared to the others, it will reach the mark of $882.6 million in 2022.



The study period is from 2016 to 2022, with a base year of 2017. The study examines the current competitive landscape, market drivers and restraints, and market development stage. This research also provides insights regarding growth opportunities and trends that will affect market participants over the forecast period.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the addressable market opportunity for the LATAM SaaS and PaaS market?

What is the expected growth rate and what are the key drivers of growth for specific SaaS and PaaS offerings?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?

Which are the main providers in the SaaS and PaaS market in Latin America ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

2. Market and Study Definitions

Market Definitions

Exchange Rates

Research Methodology

3. Drivers and Restraints

4. Forecast and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast-PaaS

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast-SaaS

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Major Participants

Top 10 SaaS Providers in America Latina

Top 10 PaaS Providers in America Latina

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Big Data & Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2-Support and Application Development

Growth Opportunity 3-Reduction of CAPEX

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

8. Appendix



