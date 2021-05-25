Latin America's Most Significant Event for Foreign Investment, the Brasil Investment Forum, to Make Virtual Return in 2021

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency – along with its partners, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Brazilian Federal Government – is pleased to host the two-day Brasil Investment Forum (BIF) next week on May 31 and June 1. It is anticipated that BIF will feature opening remarks from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, along with other exciting keynotes and panel discussions from the world's largest companies, key decision-makers, and representatives from the press and academia, to discuss unique investment opportunities in Brazil's business environment.

This year's annual BIF event will feature a strong and productive agenda via a flexible and accessible virtual platform that is likely to attract as many as 3,000 attendees from across the globe. In addition to President Bolsonaro, it's expected that the Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Alberto França, President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Mauricio Claver-Carone and more will speak next week about the significant progress Brazil has made in several strategic sectors, such as agribusiness, energy, infrastructure, innovation, and technology, among others. BIF 2021 will also offer a presentation room for public and private projects in Brazil that are seeking foreign direct investment.

"Apex-Brasil looks forward to bringing together decision makers and opinion leaders from all around the globe for the virtual Brasil Investment Forum 2021," Augusto Pestana, CEO of Apex-Brasil, commented. "It will showcase how Brazil´s robust and diverse economy is growing through an innovative culture, modernization reforms, strong partnerships and foreign direct investment. We are pleased that with this year's virtual format, more C-level executives will have the opportunity to connect than ever before."

Although BIF is Brazil's largest event for foreign investment, BIF organizer and sponsor, Apex-Brasil, works year-round, deploying a variety of strategies to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract further investment in the Brazilian economy. Whether it's arranging for companies to be spotlighted on trade show room floors, introducing Brazilian startups to new ecosystems across the world, or helping to arrange auctions for concessions in priority areas like oil and gas and sanitation, Apex-Brasil is dedicated to supporting Brazil's journey towards becoming an economic powerhouse.

To learn more about the Brasil Investment Forum 2021 and register for the various sessions, please visit: https://www.brasilinvestmentforum.com/en/principal-2/. To learn more about Apex-Brasil's other activities, please visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/home.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. Apex-Brasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

