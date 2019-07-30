Latin America's Top 1,000 Companies 2019
Jul 30, 2019, 13:19 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The net income of the 1,000 companies in the most recent LT1000 ranking reached $100.7 billion, down from the $121 billion from last year.
Maintaining their spot among the top 5 are Petrobras, with a 5,034 percent jump in net income compared with the previous year; Pemex (+20 percent); América Móvil (+1.7 percent); JBS (-4.9 percent) and Vale (+5.8 percent).
The LT1000 ranks Latin America's 1,000 largest, non-financial, publicly listed companies by revenues, assets and EBITDA.
The sectors covered in the ranking are:
- Agriculture & Fisheries
- Metal
- Chemical
- Construction
- Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Electric Power
- Food & Beverage
- Industrial Machinery
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Pulp & Paper
- Retail
- Software & Data
- Telecommunication
- Textile
- Transportation
- Vehicle & Parts
And more…
To see the full document and data, visit Latin Trade: https://latintrade.com/2019/07/30/latin-americas-top-1000-companies-2019/?v=0b98720dcb2c
About Latin Trade
Latin Trade is a leading provider of information and business services to companies operating in Latin America. It publishes award-winning content in Spanish and English for distribution throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States through print and online media. Latin Trade publishes Latin Trade magazine and Latintrade.com.
