Latin America's Top 1,000 Companies 2019

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The net income of the 1,000 companies in the most recent LT1000 ranking reached $100.7 billion, down from the $121 billion from last year.

Maintaining their spot among the top 5 are Petrobras, with a 5,034 percent jump in net income compared with the previous year; Pemex (+20 percent); América Móvil (+1.7 percent); JBS (-4.9 percent) and Vale (+5.8 percent).

The LT1000 ranks Latin America's 1,000 largest, non-financial, publicly listed companies by revenues, assets and EBITDA.

The sectors covered in the ranking are:

Agriculture & Fisheries

Metal

Chemical

Construction

Electronics

Home Appliances

Electric Power

Food & Beverage

Industrial Machinery

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Retail

Software & Data

Telecommunication

Textile

Transportation

Vehicle & Parts

And more…

To see the full document and data, visit Latin Trade: https://latintrade.com/2019/07/30/latin-americas-top-1000-companies-2019/?v=0b98720dcb2c

About Latin Trade

Latin Trade is a leading provider of information and business services to companies operating in Latin America. It publishes award-winning content in Spanish and English for distribution throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States through print and online media. Latin Trade publishes Latin Trade magazine and Latintrade.com.

RELATED LINKS

http://latintrade.com

Media contact:

David Buchanan

dbuchanan@latintrade.com

SOURCE Latin Trade

Related Links

http://latintrade.com

