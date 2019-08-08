Latin America's Top 100 Billionaires 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil leads Latin America in terms of number of billionaires with 57, according to Latin Trade's ranking of the Top 100 Billionaires of 2019.

The combined fortune of the 57 Brazilians adds up to $178.7 billion, and includes names such as Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira, Abilio dos Santos Diniz, and José João Abdalla Filho, who saw his fortune surge an impressive 126.6 percent from the year before.

Following Brazil in number of billionaires are Mexico, with 17 (combined fortune of $132.5 billion) and Chile, with 9 (combined fortune of $35.3 billion).

The billionaires in the ranking have made their fortunes in many sectors, including banking, food, drink, pharmaceutical, insurance, retail and more.

To see who made it to the list, including information for sector, country and percentage changes in their fortune compared with the previous year, visit Latin Trade: https://latintrade.com/2019/08/07/latin-americas-top-100-billionaires-2019/?v=0b98720dcb2c

About Latin Trade

Latin Trade is a leading provider of information and business services to companies operating in Latin America. It publishes award-winning content in Spanish and English for distribution throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States through print and online media. Latin Trade publishes Latin Trade magazine and Latintrade.com.

