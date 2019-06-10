Latin-Grammy Nominated and Emmy-Award Winner Music Producer to Keynote at Alma Mater Graduation

MIAMI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 students from Miami International University of Art & Design will attend the graduation ceremony to be held on June 14, 2019 at 3:30pm at the James L. Knight Center. Students will hear from Emmy Award winning, Latin-Grammy nominated graduate, Eduardo "Gualo" Jaramillo who will return to deliver the keynote address to students, families and friends in the same stage he walked through just five years prior.

Beat-boxing sparked his interest in music not long after migrating to Miami, FL from Caracas, Venezuela at the age of 7. Eduardo "Gualo" Jaramillo learned the skills and honed his talent throughout his formidable years learning to play the guitar, piano, drums and finally learning to use his own voice. His interest continued to deepen as he learned to be resourceful selling candy in school to raise money to purchase home recording gear that was tucked away in a converted walk-in closet he used as his studio. His passion for all things music continued to expand prompting Eduardo to seek opportunities and education leading him to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Audio Production from Miami International University of Art & Design graduating in 2014. His accolades include 2015 Latin-Grammy Nomination for Best Latin Jazz Album where he was the sound engineer, a self-produced album released in 2017 entitled "The Other Side of Love Songs," and an Emmy Award in 2018 as the composer for the Best Documentary Film "Art Vessel". Currently Gualo is the music producer, editor and mixer for the Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix hit series, "La Reina Del Sur," Season 2.

"We are honored to have Eduardo back at MIU addressing the next generation of graduates and are proud that we played a small role in his success," says Erika Fleming, president of Miami International University of Art & Design.

Founded in 1965, Miami International University of Art & Design is located near the heart of the arts district offering degree programs in the areas of Fashion, Media Arts and Design. The campus has more than 100,000 square feet of classroom, computer lab, library, and office space. Miami International University of Art & Design and its branch campuses, The Art Institute of Tampa and The Art Institute of Dallas, are accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award diplomas, associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404.679.4500 for questions about the accreditation of Miami International University of Art & Design. For more information on Miami International University of Art & Design, visit us at www.mymiu.edu.

Miami International University of Art & Design is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private, non-profit schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 615 McMichael Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. © 2019. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved. See aiprograms.info for program duration, tuition, fees and other costs, median debt, alumni success, and other important info.

Licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, License No. 2581.

