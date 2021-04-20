Latin Hollywood Films and Maverick Entertainment to Film Series of TV Comedy Specials at Barceló Bavaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin Hollywood Films and Maverick Entertainment, in partnership with Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, will film a series of television comedy specials on May 5, 2021 in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic. Featuring an all-female cast, the production will include three multi-cultural, multi-language shows: "Broads Abroad" and "Black Girl Magic," to be produced in English, and "Reinas de la Risa" in Spanish. These highly-anticipated one-hour programs will be ready for worldwide distribution in August 2021.

Broads Abroad showcases a trio of popular US comediennes who travel to the tropical resort town of Punta Cana fishing for an audience. Created by and starring Kiki Melendez (Hot Tamales Live!/Showtime) and Vicki Barbolak (America's Got Talent/NBC), it features Crystal Powell (AGT/NBC), with host Jessica Camacho (All Rise/CBS), and special guest, Rene Rosado (The Connors/ABC).

Black Girl Magic stars African American female power houses, Brooklyn Jones, Alycia Cooper, Just Nesh, Kelly Kellz, with host Ashima Franklin, who will perform in their unique styles.

"In these specials we are merging two genres —travel and comedy— to create a perfect entertainment mix for these trying times," said Executive Producer, Sarkis Semerjyan.

Reinas de la Risa, a Spanish-language stand-up show features the Caribbean's top female comics Cheddy García, Zulema Cruz, Jaquelio Estrella and Melendez, introduces Jinita Luciano, and is hosted by Anderson Mercedes.

Comedian-actor, Jochy Jochy will open with his 100 best jokes.

"With this series, I wanted to continue to give talented women a platform to reach audiences worldwide," said series co-creator Melendez.

Ramon Monchi Herrera, (Locos por la Playa) will direct the specials, with producers Erica Barrabi, Julia Carias Linares, and associate producers, Douglas Santiago, Thomas Echavarría and Armando Guareno.

"Maverick Entertainment is proud to support women in comedy," said Doug Schwab, President of Maverick Entertainment. "We look forward to releasing these stand-up specials showcasing multi-cultural women front and center."

The specials will be filmed back-to-back at the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center's Salón Bávaro, located at the Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic. The audience will consist of resort guests and follow international Covid guidelines during production.

