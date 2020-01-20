Latin Leap and Decacorn Team Up to Connect Asia and Latin America

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decacorn Capital and Latin Leap VC Studio team up to connect the dots between Asia and Latin America, enabling disruptive tech startups and their resourceful founders to navigate uncharted waters and discover blue oceans.

Connecting Asia and LATAM

Leveraging on their network of experienced entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners, Decacorn and Latin Leap VC strive to provide a soft landing in their home turf in Singapore and Colombia as gateways for their curated portfolio of sector-agnostic tech scale-ups who seek to look beyond their own shores to solve some of humanity's biggest problems.

According to Abhijit Banerjee, Managing Director at Decacorn, "teaming up with Latin Leap enables us to provide portfolio companies an additional angle to untapped markets in Latin America." And Stefan Krautwald, General Partner of Latin Leap, adds, "Through the partnership with Decacorn, we are accessing a curated group of companies ripe to enter the Latin markets and create sustainable impact on society."

Decacorn Capital – Brief Profile

Decacorn is a Singapore domiciled, cross-border venture capital initiative, licensed by Singapore's financial regulator and central bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The Singapore Sovereign VC investment initiative under the SG Equity program has appointed Decacorn as one of the few select co-investment managers, entitling it to a leverage play of $7 from the sovereign corpus for every $3 invested by Decacorn in tech startups, subject to certain terms. Decacorn invests in game-changing, technology-driven businesses led by resourceful entrepreneurs building globally relevant businesses that are solving a big problem or creating true delight.

Latin Leap – Brief Profile

Latin Leap is a Venture Capital Studio (VC Studio) being established to create a unique impact investment platform to soft-land purpose-driven tech companies in Latin America and provide access of international scale-ups to deploy in Latin America. The VC Studio intends to support the Latin American entrepreneurship ecosystem with global human and financial commitment, and contribute to quality education by fostering knowledge-intensive businesses in the region

The Need: Latin America is the most economically unequal region of the world. A fixed mindset is the root cause of Latin American economic inequality, leaving growth opportunities on the table, even though, the region has an enormous potential of 649M middle-class, mobile-minded inhabitants.

The main pursuits of the Latin Leap VC Studio are:

1. Impact Investment: The investment sweet spot is on purpose-driven companies with proven product market fits from any tech-hub in the world. The initial investment focus country is Singapore, as a result of the strong ecosystem relationships on the market. Latin Leap is an agnostic fund but tends to target Edtech, Fintech, Proptech, Healthtech and Mobility verticals.

2. Soft-landing: Latin Leap is scheduled to operate with the efficiencies of tech-based companies, offering preferred access to experienced Venture Partners (business owners, CEOs, Senior Execs) as gatekeepers, and access to Corporate Partnerships in Financial, Retail, Health, Insurance, Telco, Media and other sectors.

