Latin Urban Superstar Farruko Joins Stellar Line Up for Inaugural Triller Live Concert Series Event June 19th at Miami's loanDepot park Performing To Live Miami Audience For the First Time Since Pandemic; Tickets On Sale Now

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Farruko, one of Latin Urban music's leading and globally acclaimed artists, will take the stage for the first time at Miami's loanDepot park to help kick off the New Triller Live Concert Series on June 19th as part of an epic three-hour concert for Miami's first "full open seating" event post-COVID, which will then be followed by a four-hour extravaganza mixing music and some of the biggest boxing matches in a show produced by the visionary producer of So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol.

Farruko is joining previously announced hip hop superstar Meek Mill, Latin superstar rapper Myke Towers, rap legend Snoop Dogg and Reggaeton sensation Lunay in the full-set concert which kicks off at 6:00 PM EDT. The concert precedes the most exciting, thrill-packed fight event of the year, which will also offer entertainment between fights once the fight card starts. The evening will also feature a surprise performance of a never-before-seen, never-seen-again duet.

Produced by So You Think You Can Dance co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and featuring Miami's hottest salsa dancers and a world-class pyrotechnics display, the Fight Club event is an unprecedented evening combining the world's best entertainers and boxers in a not-to-be-missed, four-quadrant entertainment extravaganza.

Farruko is recognized as one of the most important musical phenomena in the Latin music industry. Thanks to his fantastic artistic versatility and his excellence on stage, the multi-platinum artist and two-time Latin GRAMMY winner has managed to conquer massive audiences around the world, becoming one of the most innovative exponents of the reggaeton genre. With eight successful studio albums and multiple collaborations with international artists of different genres, his success has impacted the Hispanic American community, in such a way that his career has been recognized by HBO with a documentary focused on his career, "Farruko: En Letra de Otro."

His last album "Gangalee" debuted #2 on Billboard's "Top Latin Songs" chart, entered the "Billboard 200" global chart, and was certified 7x multi-platinum. This album presents essential singles like "Nadie," "Inolvidable," "La Cartera" with Bad Bunny, and "Delincuente" with Anuel AA. Likewise, his single "Calma – Remix" with Pedro Capó became an iconic hit of popular reggaeton, which not only received a Latin GRAMMY award but has also been certified as platinum by the RIAA. Additionally, the song received an ASCAP 2020 award and has almost two billion views in its music video. Farruko is characterized by his highly-adaptable skills across musical genres, and his ability to break international barriers with his unique talent. Constantly demonstrating his musical evolution, Farruko reaffirms his position as an artistic powerhouse in the Latin music industry. His latest release, "Love 66," alongside famed Staten Island rapper CJ, is yet another testament to that.

Triller Fight Club partner Snoop Dogg, said, "To have such as talent as Reggaeton star Farruko joining this incredible line-up of music and fights, well, there is nothing left to say. You all better be in Miami on June 19, or you will be missing out on the most exciting cultural moment of the year."

Triller Live Concert Series precedes the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, home of the Miami Marlins which will be configured in an intimate and unique setting with full open seating for the first time since COVID. The event offers something for everyone: music lovers, boxing fans, adults and kids.

Prices range from $50 to $3,000 and include options from VIP ringside seats to traditional seats in the stadium upper and lower bowls, as well as seats near the two entertainment stages on either side of the ring, positioned at the pitcher's mound. For tickets and information, visit www.TrillerFightClub.com.

FITE, the world's premier streaming PPV platform for sports and entertainment recently acquired by TrillerNet, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online for the June 19 event, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com .

The PPV is now available for purchase at the price of $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/teofimo-lopez-vs-george-kambosos/2p97b/ for international pricing.

