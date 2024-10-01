Latina-Owned Business Cuffnstuff Marks National Hispanic Heritage Month with Huge Sale

Latina-Veteran Owned Business Cuffnstuff-A First Responder-Military Gift Shop Launches Huge Sale. Post this

Products eligible for the discount include Cuffnstuff's full range of mini tactical vest beverage insulators (available options: Deputy Sheriff, Trooper, Dispatcher, Correction Officer, Police, Military, Military Veteran, EMT, Fire Department). Customers can also purchase personalized jewelry such as a beautifully hand-crafted sterling silver handcuff ring, and unique gifts such as "Tactical Teddys," which are teddy bears wearing a tactical vest and customized department patch.

Customers who place orders on the company's online store will have the 25 percent discount applied after placing their order, and their final total will be adjusted (they will only be billed once for the reduced amount). Customers who place orders through Etsy can use the coupon code 25FOR25, and the 25 percent discount will be automatically applied at checkout. There is no minimum purchase required, and shipping is available across the U.S. and Canada.

"We recently welcomed the 25th gift store to our roster, and this milestone inspired the amount that we are offering our customers during this special sale, which is our biggest ever," commented Amparo Vega, a former U.S. Army Veteran and Cleveland Police Officer who launched Cuffnstuff in 2008, and was named as one of the 100 Latinos that Cleveland Must Know. "I am extremely honored to represent and help elevate the thriving profile of the Hispanic and Latino community of entrepreneurs and other change-makers across our country. I am also fiercely proud to support and recognize the incredibly courageous and capable women and men who defend our country, keep our communities safe, respond to life-threatening emergencies, and keep us secure, strong, and safe each and every day."

In addition to customers who are interested in purchasing items for themselves, family members, or friends, employers are also invited to place bulk orders for their staff or clients. Cuffnstuff also offers many fundraising options for community organizations. Inquire for details.

For additional information on Cuffnstuff, email info(at)cuffnstuff(dot)com or visit http://www.cuffnstuffshop.com.

About Cuffnstuff

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and launched in 2008 by former U.S. Army Veteran and Cleveland police officer Amparo Vega, Cuffnstuff offers a range of unique mini tactical beverage insulators, jewelry, and gift items that recognize and champion police officers, firefighters, EMTs, Veterans, and Members of the Armed Forces. The company sells through its online store and Etsy, as well as through its growing roster of gift stores in the U.S. and Canada.

SOURCE Cuffnstuff