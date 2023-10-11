LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2023 LATINA Style 50 Report

The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2023. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

"Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can find the best places where to advance their careers," says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "JPMorgan Chase & Co. received the top rank in the LATINA Style 50 Report this year, proving its loyalty to the Latino community. Congratulations to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Their leadership and team are committed to developing, supporting, and advancing today's and tomorrow's trailblazing women and Latina leaders."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2023 report are based on 2022 data.

"Our business is stronger when our economy is more inclusive," says Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. "We are honored to be receiving this recognition and remain committed to providing a workplace where all employees can thrive and succeed. It is through their ingenuity, excellence, and integrity that we seek to build a prosperous business."

Companies are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deem as most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, mentorship, and promote Latinas within the company. The LATINA Style 50 report reflects those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities. Among the principal areas of evaluation are the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations.

The annual awards honoring the 2023 LS 50 companies will take place in May 2024, in Washington, D.C. during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

LATINA Style 50 1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26. General Motors Company 2. Bank of America 27. Los Alamos National Laboratory 3. Accenture 28. Northern Trust 4. Raytheon Technologies 29. Travel + Leisure Co. 5. Wells Fargo & Company 30. AT&T 6. Johnson & Johnson 31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. 7. Colgate-Palmolive 32. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority 8. Stellantis 33. FINRA 9. Nationwide 34. BNSF Railway 10. State Street Corporation 35. The Coca-Cola Company 11. Marriott International, Inc. 36. Bristol Myers Squibb 12. SAIC 37. Union Pacific Railroad 13. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey 38. JCPenney 14. Merck 39. Intel 15. Aflac Incorporated 40. Fannie Mae 16. New York Life 41. Avery Dennison 17. State Farm 42. McDonalds Corporation 18. USAA 43. Rackspace Technology 19. Comerica Bank 44. NEXCOM Enterprise 20. Ford Motor Company 45. The Office Depot Corporation 21. McKesson Corporation 46. Booz Allen Hamilton 22. Hilton 47. Cardinal Health 23. CBRE 48. Army & Air Force Exchange Service 24. Morgan Stanley 49. Asurion 25. MetLife Inc. 50. CarMax

About LATINA Style, Inc.

LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 29 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.

