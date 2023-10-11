LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2023 LATINA Style 50 Report

The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2023. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

"Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can find the best places where to advance their careers," says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "JPMorgan Chase & Co. received the top rank in the LATINA Style 50 Report this year, proving its loyalty to the Latino community. Congratulations to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Their leadership and team are committed to developing, supporting, and advancing today's and tomorrow's trailblazing women and Latina leaders."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2023 report are based on 2022 data.

"Our business is stronger when our economy is more inclusive," says Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. "We are honored to be receiving this recognition and remain committed to providing a workplace where all employees can thrive and succeed. It is through their ingenuity, excellence, and integrity that we seek to build a prosperous business."

Companies are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deem as most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, mentorship, and promote Latinas within the company. The LATINA Style 50 report reflects those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities. Among the principal areas of evaluation are the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations.

The annual awards honoring the 2023 LS 50 companies will take place in May 2024, in Washington, D.C. during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

LATINA Style 50

1.  JPMorgan Chase & Co. 

26. General Motors Company

2.  Bank of America

27. Los Alamos National Laboratory  

3.  Accenture      

28. Northern Trust  

4.  Raytheon Technologies

29. Travel + Leisure Co.

5.  Wells Fargo & Company    

30. AT&T  

6.  Johnson & Johnson 

31. Consolidated Edison, Inc.

7.  Colgate-Palmolive

32. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

8.  Stellantis      

33. FINRA     

9.  Nationwide      

34. BNSF Railway  

10.  State Street Corporation

35. The Coca-Cola Company

11.  Marriott International, Inc.

36. Bristol Myers Squibb

12.  SAIC    

37. Union Pacific Railroad 

13.  Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey 

38. JCPenney

14.  Merck

39. Intel        

15.  Aflac Incorporated  

40. Fannie Mae           

16.  New York Life 

41. Avery Dennison 

17.  State Farm      

42. McDonalds Corporation

18.  USAA    

43. Rackspace Technology  

19.  Comerica Bank  

44. NEXCOM Enterprise 

20.  Ford Motor Company

45. The Office Depot Corporation  

21.  McKesson Corporation

46. Booz Allen Hamilton

22.  Hilton      

47. Cardinal Health  

23.  CBRE

48. Army & Air Force Exchange Service      

24.  Morgan Stanley        

49. Asurion         

25.  MetLife Inc.

50. CarMax

About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. The magazine has been published for 29 years and has a national circulation of 150,000 and a readership of nearly 600,000. The company is host of the LATINA Style Business Series, the LATINA Style 50 Report, the National LATINA Symposium and the LATINA Style Hero Initiative. For further information about the LATINA Style 50 Report visit www.latinastyle.com or call (214) 357-2186.

CONTACT:  Media - Gloria Romano-Barrera
Gloria@latinastyle.com

Director of Corporate Relations: Beana Ramirez
beana.d@latinastyle.com

