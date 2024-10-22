LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2024 LATINA Style 50 Report

The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2024. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

"The LATINA Style 50 Report preparation process is a demanding one that requires extensive research. Our objective is to give the most accurate representation of what corporate America has to offer," says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "This year, Bank of America demonstrated its commitment to the Latino community by securing the top spot in the LATINA Style 50 Report. The team and their leadership are dedicated to cultivating, bolstering, and propelling the next generation of trailblazing Latina leaders."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2024 report are based on 2023 data.

"This recognition from LATINA Style highlights our commitment to ensuring we deliver a great place to work where our employees feel supported and included, and we are able to meet the needs of the clients and communities we serve each day," says Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer, Brian Moynihan.

Companies are evaluated based on matters that LATINA Style magazine readers deem as most important to them in the workplace. LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, mentorship, and promote Latinas within the company. The LATINA Style 50 report reflects those programs that Latinas are looking for when seeking job opportunities. Among the principal areas of evaluation are the number of Latina executives, Latina retention, educational opportunities, employee benefits, job retraining, affinity groups, and Hispanic relations.

The annual awards honoring the 2024 LS 50 companies will take place in May 2025, in Washington, D.C. during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

2024 LATINA Style 50 Companies

  1. Bank of America         
  2. Wells Fargo & Company
  3. RTX
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co.     
  5. Accenture  
  6. Colgate-Palmolive 
  7. Stellantis                 
  8. Nationwide 
  9. State Street Corporation
  10. Marriott International, Inc. 
  11. SAIC
  12. Aflac Incorporated                                 
  13. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey      
  14. Comerica Bank 
  15. New York Life                                 
  16. State Farm                      
  17. Johnson & Johnson
  18. USAA
  19. Merck
  20. General Motors Company
  21. Travel + Leisure Co.
  22. Consolidated Edison, Inc.        
  23. Hilton
  24. AT&T
  25. Ford Motor Company
  26. FINRA 
  27. McKesson Corporation 
  28. MetLife, Inc.                                       
  29. Morgan Stanley  
  30. Los Alamos National Laboratory 
  31. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority 
  32. Northern Trust
  33. BNSF Railway
  34. Bristol Myers Squibb
  35. Union Pacific Railroad
  36. Avery Dennison     
  37. CBRE
  38. Fannie Mae                            
  39. JCPenney
  40. Intel
  41. T-Mobile
  42. Ferguson Enterprises
  43. NEXCOM Enterprise
  44. Cardinal Health
  45. AARP
  46. Asurion
  47. Army & Air Force Exchange Service       
  48. Southwest Airlines
  49. Booz Allen Hamilton
  50. CarMax

About LATINA Style, Inc.
LATINA Style Inc., headquartered in Colleyville, TX., is the publisher of LATINA Style Magazine, a national magazine for the professional Hispanic woman. For further information visit www.latinastyle.com.

