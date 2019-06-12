LatinaMeetup Tour Sponsored by Exotico Tequila & Ford Arrives in NYC

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Latina women's empowerment event, LatinaMeetup will take place on June 13th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sola Bar in New York City. This free event will serve as a conduit for Latina professionals to network, break barriers and celebrate each other's accomplishments while enjoying a party, tequila tastings and professional head shots.

The evening will kick off with a celebration of Power Latina honorees including NYC-based Colombian entrepreneur and women in tech advocate, Rocio B. Casas and President of the New York City LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, Rev. Carmen Hernandez.

Following the introductions, attendees will experience an exclusive tasting of El Mayor Tequilas by Tequila Boss Graciela González the daughter of fourth-generation Master Distiller Rodolfo González. Additionally attendees will be treated to the Ford Power Latina Lounge, a technology-driven immersive experience that will include social media amplification through unique filters, branded wireless hot-spots, and on-location professional headshots by Latina photographer Marisa Abel, free of charge for all attendees.

The first 100 attendees will receive a goody bag filled with Latina made products from companies like Anda Pa'l, La Casa Frida, LUNI, Olives from Spain, Cassava Bath & Body and many more.

LatinaMeetup is made possible by a hand selected group of sponsors who are either led by Latinas or brands that support Latina initiatives like Exotico Tequila, Ford Latino, Cassava Bath & Body and Anda Pa'l among others.

ABOUT LATINAMEETUP :

LatinaMeetup's mission is to CELEBRATE, ELEVATE and CONNECT Latina professionals through exciting networking events and a business directory in order to build and consolidate Latina wealth and influence. Founder Danay Escanaverino is a Latina serial entrepreneur and CEO of LunaSol Media, a digital agency connecting clients to the Hispanic/Latino market. A seventeen-year veteran of online marketing, Danay knows, first hand, the buying power of Latinas. This led her to launch LatinaMeetup events in February 2018, touring major cities across the US. Learn more at www.latinameetup.com/nyc2019

