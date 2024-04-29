Financial support received from private, government and foundation sectors.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinas & Power Corp. announced the successful launch and expansion of the Latinas in Leadership Institute (LiLi), a groundbreaking virtual program designed to empower Latina professionals and entrepreneurs in Connecticut, Massachusetts and beyond. With generous financial support from private, government, and foundation sectors, Latinas & Power Corp. has been able to secure the necessary funding to establish and grow this transformative initiative. "This investment will build capacity for a meaningful development opportunity for Latina leaders around New England," said Braeden Mayrisch, VP, Equity and Impact at Voya Financial and VP, Voya Foundation, "The Latinas in Leadership Institute provides our participants with an opportunity to invest in skill-building for themselves and their employers, while finding meaningful ways to give back to the Hartford Region."

Latinas & Power Corp. Celebrates Successful Launch and Expansion of Latinas in Leadership Institute

Established by Latinas & Power Corp., LiLi is a culturally relevant and innovative six-month virtual leadership and advocacy certificate program tailored specifically for Latina professionals and community leaders in their early to mid-career stages. By bringing together participants from diverse sectors such as private, academic, government and non-profit grassroots organizations, LiLi provides a platform for a wide range of perspectives and ideas, enriching the overall learning experience for all involved.

The successful launch of the first cohort of LiLi in September 2023 culminates in the upcoming graduation for the inaugural group of 15 women and will be celebrated at the 21st annual Latinas & Power Symposium on May 30, 2024, at the CT Convention Center. Marilyn Alverio, Executive Director of the Institute and CEO of Latinas & Power Corp., stated "The impact has been tremendous." Through rigorous program evaluation and testimonials, we have witnessed lives being transformed, renewed sense of purpose confidence and powerful connections called a "comadre-ship" being forged among Latina professionals.

In response to overwhelming demand and positive feedback from participants, Latinas & Power Corp. is kicked off it's second cohort of the Latinas in Leadership Institute during Women's History Month this past March, and has a completion timeline set for September. "Liberty Bank Foundation is proud to be one of the founding benefactors of LiLi and we recognize the significant impact this initiative has on creating more equitable communities," said David Glidden, Liberty Bank President and CEO and Liberty Bank Foundation President. "LiLi provides a strong network of advocates and partners to uplift Latinas, build wealth, and offer personal and professional growth opportunities. Deepening our partnership with the Latinas and Power Corporation is a fundamental step in working together to offer more educational opportunities for the Latina population to help women gain critical skills that will ensure their success."

Recognizing the urgent need to address the Latina Leadership Gap in the U.S and to cultivate a pipeline of Latina leaders and advocates, Latinas & Power Corp. has successfully secured funding from various sectors in a short period. This support underscores the confidence and trust placed in the institute's strategic planning and execution. "This is about increasing representation in all sectors. The problem with representation often is that we do not have representation to pull from. We expect that this program will have the intended impact" state Alverio.

Investing in expanding programs, reaching more beneficiaries, and launching new initiatives is crucial for the long-term sustainability of Latinas & Power Corp. The next cohort application process begins on May 1, 2024. By equipping emerging Latina leaders with the necessary skills to assume leadership and advocacy roles, we are harnessing diverse talents and experiences, and promoting a culture of inclusivity.

As the centerpiece of the curriculum is a capstone project where the women working teams to develop a report on issues impacting the Latino community. The five topics selected include: Financial literacy & Wealth management, Disparities in Education, Unrealized Power of the Latino Voter and Health equity. "The Latinas in Leadership Institute contributes to creating stronger communities. Our efforts in fostering a network of advocates in the community align with their mission," stated Tiffany Donelson, President & CEO of CT Health Foundation.

Funding sources in addition to: Voya Financial, Liberty Bank Foundation and the CT Health Foundation include: M & T Bank Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater New Haven and the TJX Foundation and national office of AARP. The organization has also received support from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

Applications for Cohort 3 will be open on May 1, 2024, and can be found at www.latinasinleadershipinstitute.com

The session will run from the end of September with its two-day launch retreat and end in March of 2025.

For more information about the Latinas in Leadership Institute and how to get involved, please visit Latinas in Leadership Institute or contact the program manager: [email protected]

About Latinas & Power Corp.

Latinas & Power Corp. is a network of Latina professionals with the mission of inspiring, motivating, encouraging and providing tools that enable Latinas to succeed as influential leaders and advocates in the workplace, community and beyond. Through initiatives like the Latinas in Leadership Institute, Latinas & Power Corp aims to create opportunities for personal and professional growth, foster leadership development, and promote diversity and inclusion.

