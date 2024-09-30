Latinas & Power Corp. Holds its Third 'Latinas in Leadership Institute' to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Retreat promotes the advancement of Latinas in their professional, personal and business endeavors

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinas & Power Corp. announced its third cohort of the Latinas in Leadership Institute (LiLi) certificate program is underway. Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, a two-and-a-half-day in-person retreat brought together fifteen women from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and beyond, representing a rich tapestry of private and public sectors and backgrounds.

Two-day retreat showcases participants, CEO and Founder, Marilyn Alverio, Facilitators, Dr. Damary Bonilla-Rodriguez, Yvonne Alverio and Amanda Sigcha-Robertson

The gathering aimed to create a comadre-ship (a cultural reference which demonstrates a strong bond of female trust) fostered by the organization. The participants shared enlightening personal experiences, connecting with fellow Latinas who face similar challenges. Additionally, they engaged deeply with their DISC assessments, a corporate training tool, exploring their management, leadership, advocacy and communication styles. This exploration sparked meaningful conversations about cultural nuances and their impact on each woman's career journey.

Latinas & Power Corp. created LiLi for early to mid-career Latinas in order to increase Latina representation and empowerment in the workplace. This Women's Leadership & Advocacy Certification program is designed for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and advocacy efforts in a culturally relevant setting. It strives to meet the urgent need to address the Latina Leadership Gap in the U.S. by creating a pipeline of Latina leaders and advocates in corporate, business, government and non-profit sectors.

This month's initial meeting of the third LiLi cohort will be followed by a 6-month certificate program which includes 3 months of course work and 3 months of a capstone project focusing on issues impacting the Latino community.

The successful launch of the first inaugural cohort of LiLi in September 2023 has already resulted in several exciting milestones throughout the year. Notable achievements in 2024 include the graduation of fifteen exceptional Latinas at L&P's annual symposium, the launch of the second cohort in March, and the publication of insightful articles based on capstone projects. The first article will be published by the national news outlet, 'La Opinion'. The topics addressed by the LiLi participants include: "The Unrealized Power of the Latino Voter," Health disparities, educational inequities, and financial literacy/Wealth management.

Lissette Colon, Director of Human Resources, Stamford, and a LiLi participant said, "LiLi was created for Latinas, by Latinas with experienced facilitators, and speakers who were outstanding. This was a training program filled with amazing conversations and thought-provoking exercises.

Alexis King, Supervisor Call Center, Liberty Bank stated, "Lili gave me the chance to authentically be myself while feeling valued and appreciated. I am honored to be part of such a transformative program."

Latinas & Power Corp. has successfully secured funding from various sectors in a short period. This support underscores the confidence and trust placed in the institute's strategic planning and execution. "This initiative is about increasing Latina representation in all sectors. We expect that this program will have the intended impact which include impactful outcomes such as securing growth positions and elevating the career journey," states Marilyn Alverio, L&P CEO.

Investing in expanding programs, reaching more beneficiaries, and launching new initiatives is a crucial goal for the long-term sustainability of Latinas & Power Corp. The fourth cohort application process begins on November 1, 2024. By equipping emerging Latina leaders with the necessary skills to assume leadership and advocacy roles, we are harnessing diverse talents and experiences, and promoting a culture of inclusivity.

Funding sources supporting the institute include Voya Foundation, Liberty Bank Foundation, the CT Health Foundation, M & T Bank Foundation, ION Bank, Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, the TJX Foundation and the national office of AARP. The organization has also received support from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.

Applications for Cohort 4 will be open on November 1, 2024, and can be found on www.latinasandpower.com . The spring 2025 session will run from March – September of 2025.

For more information about the Latinas in Leadership Institute and how to get involved, please visit our website or contact the program logistics manager [email protected].

About Latinas & Power Corp.

Latinas & Power Corp. is a network of Latina professionals with the mission of inspiring, motivating, encouraging and providing tools that enable Latinas to succeed as influential leaders and advocates in the workplace, community and beyond. Through initiatives like the Latinas in Leadership Institute, Latinas & Power Corp aims to create opportunities for personal and professional growth, foster leadership development, and promote a diverse pipeline of talent. latinasandpower.com

