Latinas and Other Minority Women Entrepreneurs to THRIVE! at 2021 Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Summit

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinas in Business Inc. invites all entrepreneurs to attend the 2021 Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Summit (WEES), a unique conference that gathers successful Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs in the region to Learn. Connect. Succeed!

The conference takes place on June 10, 2021 from 1:30pm to 6:30pm in our Virtual Space, followed by the Latina Leaders Awards from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at co-host Live Site Berkeley College's Mid-Manhattan Campus. Registration is now open is https://2021wees.eventbrite.com/.

Latinas in Business Inc.

"We are excited to deliver our first hybrid event since the pandemic began, a significant change from the solely-virtual events of the past year, to bring a sense of normalcy to our audience. We are very grateful to Berkeley College, a Hispanic-serving institution in NYC, for co-hosting this event" said Susana G Baumann, President and CEO, Latinas in Business Inc.

It's your time to THRIVE!

The 2021 theme, "THRIVE! Imperatives Shaping the Future of Women Entrepreneurs," is reflective of the changes and trends generated by the COVID19 pandemic. Latinas in Business Inc. brings together corporations, minority women entrepreneurs, and students to take advantage of tools and insights that will propel you and your business forward to THRIVE in the "new normal."

"We selected 3 areas in which most women entrepreneurs have struggled with during the pandemic: personal power, financial wellness, and business innovation." Baumann explained.

Just as their past events featured inspirational guest speakers such as Nathalie Molina Nino, First Lady of New Jersey Tammy S. Murphy, and celebrity designer and founder, Cenia New York, this year's conference features inspiring Keynote speakers, peer-to-peer networking sessions, and a surprise Guest Speaker.

Highlights of the Conference include:

Personal Power, Financial Wellness, and Business Innovation: Deep-dive workshops discuss the essentials for personal and business development.

Deep-dive workshops discuss the essentials for personal and business development. THRIVE! Women Turning Adversity into Success : Three inspiring women entrepreneurs will share their journeys to success while fighting the odds of being a woman and reinventing themselves during the pandemic.

: Three inspiring women entrepreneurs will share their journeys to success while fighting the odds of being a woman and reinventing themselves during the pandemic. THRIVE! Enlisting Men's Support to Expand your Networks: Three national leaders will share how women entrepreneurs can recruit them to expand and grow their businesses and networks.

Three national leaders will share how women entrepreneurs can recruit them to expand and grow their businesses and networks. Peer-to- Peer Networking Sessions : Will allow participants to exchange experiences and innovation that they have used to advance their businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

12 successful Latinas will be awarded for excelling at growing their businesses or building their communities during the Latina Leaders Awards Ceremony. The LIVE segment will be broadcasted to all virtual audience from Berkeley College in NYC.

Join us for this must-attend event where Latinas in Business Inc. will help you gain the tools, insights, and resources that will move business forward in post COVID-19 world, not only to recover but to THRIVE!

For registration: https://2021wees.eventbrite.com/

About Latinas in Business Inc

Latinas in Business Inc. is national non-profit 501(c)(3) membership organization that advocates for the economic empowerment of Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs. Based in New Jersey, it provides branding, marketing, advertising and editorial services through a quality digital platform, digital marketing content, social media campaigns and educational and promotional events. Latinas in Business Inc. provides the space for over 1,800 Latina and other minority women-owned small business members to gain national exposure and marketing opportunities for the products and services they offer.

For media inquiries: Ashley Hayes, [email protected] or 848-238-6090

SOURCE Latinas in Business Inc.