Latinas in Business Announces the 2019 Pitch Your Business Competition for Latina Entrepreneurs Creators and Innovators to Win a $12,000 Package Prize

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Pitch your Business Competition for Latina entrepreneurs innovators and creators is now receiving registrations in the Wellness, Technology and Lifestyle Tracks. The Finalists Round will take place during the Latina SmallBiz Expo and Pitch Competition to take place on November 8 at the Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk St, Jersey City, NJ.

The annual Pitch your Business Competition is a fantastic opportunity for only 12 Finalists Latina creators and innovators in Wellness, Technology and Lifestyle (4 in each Track) who will present a 3-minute pitch of their products or services in front of a Panel of Media, Angel Investors and Corporate Sponsors, and compete for the opportunity to receive a $12,000 Package Prize.

Participants must be Latinas or of Latino origin, own the business or 50% partnership, and have a unique product or service in hand (no franchises or independent agents). Also, they are required to be least 2 years in business and have a legal structure in place. All participants must register as Exhibitors at the Expo ($150) and can sell or offer their products during the event.

"National Business Capital & Services is proud to support Latinas in Business in their efforts to bring resources and awareness to Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs," said Joseph Camberato, President and Co-Founder. "At National, we help business owners across the country grow their businesses every day by offering them revenue driving services and easy access to the best financing solutions available, through our marketplace of 75+ Lenders. We are honored to celebrate the strength, vision, and innovation of Latina entrepreneurs by sponsoring this competition and offering a $2,000 cash prize to the winner, as well as support and provide complementary services to all 12 finalists."

The Pitch Competition offers a $12,000 Prize Package --$2,000 in Cash and $10,000 in Business Services. "We are also grateful that Rutgers School of Business is co-hosting the Pitch Competition this year offering a seat at the Entrepreneur Pioneers Initiative Program ($6,000 value plus $500 Registration Scholarship) for the winner to help her build and expand her business," Susana Baumann, President and CEO of Latinas in Business, concluded.

For information and to register, please visit Latina SmallBiz Expo. For sponsorship and promotional opportunities, please contact Susana@latinasinbusiness.us or 848 238 6090.

