Latinas in Business Inc Announces a Strong Lineup of Speakers for 2022 Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Summit

Four influential female leaders will address the most important issues for women entrepreneurs and the workplace in all fields during the coming event later this month

NEW YORK , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four influential speakers have been announced for Latinas in Business' 2022 Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Summit. The summit takes place on June 24, 2022, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm at the co-host Berkeley College's Mid-Manhattan Campus. Registration is now open at https://2022wees.eventbrite.com/ .

Latinas in Business Inc. Andrea Martinez-Mejia, Chief of Staff for the New Jersey Department of Health

From 11:30 am to 2:30 pm ET, the Panel Speakers will address the 2022 theme, "SUCCEED! How Women Entrepreneurs Make It in America," which alludes to the struggle that minority women entrepreneurs and female founders face to start and expand their businesses in an environment of discrimination and barriers to opportunities.

The speakers list for the event shows a variety of successful women in business including:

Dr. Denise Nuñez, Board-certified general pediatrician and critical care physician and a proud Dominican-American. She has passionately served the Latino immigrant community and created a number of different outlets with her visions to decrease health disparities amongst the Bronx community. Among these outlets are Divino Nino Pediatrics and Nino de la Caridad Foundation Inc.

Gina Ference, Managing Director and Head of Business Development, Marketing and Client Relationship Management at OneTeam Financial. Gina is devoted to enhancing the lives of those around her and advocating to bring them valuable opportunities that can help them live the lives they always imagined.Gina manages the OneTeam Financial's client relationship activities, employee development, and building relationships with strategic partners to continue growing our firm's presence and service offerings throughout our community.

Rechelle Balanzat, CEO & Founder of JULIETTE and thrice time entrepreneur, immigrated from the Philippines with her parents as a teenager. She graduated from Fordham and has a background in tech. She is the recipient of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses award, she is a Tory Burch Fellow, and a graduate of the International Drycleaning & Laundry Institute. She's a straight shooter, not afraid to ask for what she wants (or hearing the word 'no') and she's ready to disrupt the laundry and dry cleaning industry, city by city.

Andrea Martinez-Mejia, Chief of Staff for the New Jersey Department of Health, has extensive experience in government, serving in various capacities. During her tenure in state government, she worked closely with statewide stakeholders and diverse constituencies. In addition to her career in public service, she has served on various boards and mentored first generation college students through a college mentoring program. As a woman and Latina, she is passionate about the empowerment of younger generations of women and Latinas.

The segment includes a Lunch Reception and the signature peer-to-peer networking session that allow women entrepreneurs connect with each other and elevate themselves and their businesses.

From 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm ET, the event will feature keynote speaker, Assistant SBA Administrator for the Office of Women's Business Ownership, Natalie Madeira Cofield, as well as 12 successful Leaders who will be awarded for excelling at growing their businesses or building their communities during the Leaders Awards Ceremony. Relax and enjoy a camaraderie environment with peer-to-peer networking and a fantastic open bar Mixology Reception with Stand-up Comedian Celebrity Speaker GINA BRILLON.

For registration: https://2022wees.eventbrite.com/

Contact:

Susana G. Baumann, [email protected] 848-238-6090

SOURCE Latinas in Business Inc.