Latinas in Business Inc. Welcomes New Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer and Board Members

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Latinas in Business Inc announced the change of role of Danay Escanaverino from Board Member to Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, and the appointment of two new Board Members: Fatima Pearn and Jessica Garcia. The new Directors will be sworn in during the October Executive Board Member meeting.

"Our Board of Directors is comprised of women who are leaders in their trade and communities. We are grateful that they have decided to join us in our mission," said Susana G Baumann, President and CEO of Latinas in Business Inc. "These new directors will add tremendous value to our organization by aiding to produce the strategic growth we need, while complementing the goals we have worked incredibly hard to accomplish."

Danay Escanaverino is the CEO of LunaSol Media, a digital agency she has owned for 9 years to help brands connect with Hispanic consumers online. She is also the Founder of LatinaMeetup, a free community that celebrates, elevates and connects Latina professionals in an effort to build Latina wealth and influence. Her goal is to help Hispanic entrepreneurs expand their reach through her expertise and services and specifically expand the Hispanic market and unite and support Hispanic businesses.

Fatima Pearn is a seasoned banking professional with more than 15 years of experience providing commercial lending, mortgages, lines of credit, leasing, business development. Her goal is to manage and develop an organization's Business Banking team by applying her vast management and banking experience to strategically drive growth initiatives.

Jennifer Garcia is the Chief Operating Officer at Latino Business Action Network (LBAN), responsible for the successful and scalable operations of the organization. She manages national strategic partnerships, lead sponsors, and oversees program operations. She works in tandem with the CEO to set the strategic vision, innovative programs for entrepreneurial economic growth, and access to capital.



Jennifer is also the Founder of Fluential Leadership, which provides business and leadership consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses. She is passionate about developing business leaders and empowering them with the tools to scale.

About Latinas in Business Inc

Latinas in Business Inc. is national non-profit 501(c)(3) membership organization that advocates for the economic empowerment of Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs. Based in New Jersey, it provides branding, marketing, advertising and editorial services through a quality digital platform, digital marketing content, social media campaigns and educational and promotional events. Latinas in Business Inc. provides the space for over 1,900 Latina and other minority women-owned small business members to gain national exposure and marketing opportunities for the products and services they offer.

