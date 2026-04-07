LATINAS IN LEADERSHIP™ Inc. ANNOUNCES REBRAND AND 23RD SYMPOSIUM, FEATURING CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DOLORES HUERTA

Anchored in the theme "Atrévete… Because Representation Matters," the largest Latina organization of its kind in the Northeast marks a new chapter with an identity-centered mission, an expanded ecosystem, and a landmark annual event.

HARTFORD, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinas in Leadership™ (formerly Latinas & Power), a Northeast national leadership organization building a pipeline of Latina leaders and advocates across industries and communities, today announces its official rebrand alongside the upcoming 23rd Latinas in Leadership Symposium, featuring keynote speaker Dolores Huerta, taking place May 28, 2026, at the Connecticut Convention Center.

The announcement was accompanied by a virtual celebration marking 23 years of impact. For over two decades, the organization has been building a space where powerful stories don't whisper—they roar. Where achievements are celebratedout loud, and where you gain real skills, unlock hidden codes, and tap into insights designed to move you forward—on your terms.

The transition to Latinas in Leadership™ reflects the organization's continued commitment to advancing an identity-centered leadership pipeline across corporate, nonprofit, entrepreneurial, and civic spaces.

"What began as a statement about power through visibility and voice grew into a movement of leaders advocates across sectors, on boards, in public service, in healthcare, education, financial services, corporate entrepreneurship, and civic systems," said Marilyn Alverio, Founder & CEO of Latinas in Leadership™. "This next chapter is about daring to lead boldly, to use our voices fully, and to shape the future we deserve."

Centered around the theme "Atrévete… Because Representation Matters," the 23rd Latinas in Leadership™ Symposium will convene hundreds of Latina professionals, entrepreneurs, and changemakers for a day of leadership development, community building, and cross-sector connections.

The 2026 Symposium will feature renowned civil rights leader Dolores Huerta as keynote speaker. Her decades-long legacy of advocacy and unwavering leadership reflects the enduring importance of courage, voice, and representation across generations—values that are central to the mission of Latinas in Leadership™.

The day will include a series of engaging breakout sessions covering topics such as:

The Latina caregiver experience and resources

Building sustainable ventures through civic engagement

Strengthening financial futuro: Wealth-building techniques

The power of storytelling

Networking strategies for high school students.

Featured speakers include Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas; Zenaida Mendez, President of the Manhattan Neighborhood Network; Maria Matos, Chief Advocacy Officer at Connecticut Charter Schools; Jennifer De Leon, award-winning author and founder of StoryBridge; Yanely Espinal, author of Mind Your Money; Nora Duncan, State Director AARP, Dr. Marisa Moro de-Castillos Hartford Healthcare, Damaris DeLeon, CT Department on Aging and Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, former Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools and CEO focused on driving complex systems change.

A Movement That Became an Ecosystem

What started as an idea became an ecosystem.

Latinas in Leadership has grown to include Latinas in Leadership Institute™ (LiLi) a cohort-based leadership development program, with 72 graduates to date across five cohorts and outcomes that speak for themselves: 100% of 2025 participants reported an increase in leadership confidence, and 81% expressed growth in adaptability and emotional intelligence.

The organization's ecosystem also includes La Mesa Latina™, an on-line community space designed for peer connection and meaningful dialogue, and Comadre-ship™, a network that fosters sustained relationships and accountability among Latina leaders.

Together, these initiatives—alongside the annual Latinas in Leadership™ Symposium, which attracts an average of 700 attendees—create a comprehensive infrastructure that supports Latina leadership well beyond a single event.

Having impacted more than 20,000 Latina leaders, the organization continues to operate at the intersection of leadership development, workforce development, economic mobility, and gender equity, ensuring that Latinas are not only represented but also fully equipped to lead and influence across all sectors.

Latinas in Leadership™ is actively cultivating partnerships with aligned institutions, funders, and community leaders to expand its national reach and deepen its impact.

The Latinas in Leadership™ virtual celebration can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOBlmK0Q7og

Symposium registration, sponsorship, exhibitor, and table captain and volunteer details can be viewed here: https://www.latinasinleadership.world/symposium/2026-latina-symposium

Our Support

Latinas in Leadership™ and the Latinas in Leadership Institute™is made possible by grants from: CT, Department of Economic Development, VOYA Foundations, Liberty Bank Foundation, Fairfield Community Foundation, TJX Foundation, CT Health Foundation. Sponsorship support: It's A 10 haircare, Liberty Bank, AARP, GHYMCA, Comcast, Beacon Bank, TJX, Eversource, The Hartford Insurance, Hartford H ealthcare and MassMutual. Our partnerships includeUniversity of CT, Puerto Rican Research Institute, CRT of CT, Metro Hartford Alliance, Leadership Greater Hartford and United Way. Media Support comes from CT. Public Television and En Lente TV.

About Latinas in Leadership™

Latinas In Leadership™ (formerly Latinas & Power) is a leadership accelerator that helps Latinas strengthen their identity-centered leadership skills, without the systemic barriers that limit their economic and workplace mobility and representation. Our three programs, Latinas in Leadership™ Symposium, Latinas in Leadership Institute™ ( LiLi) and La Mesa™, equip Latinas from all sectors and educational backgrounds to connect with others more intentionally so that they can create pathways to becoming exceptional candidates for leadership, supervisory and management roles. Together, we are building a powerful network of changemakers who will transform workplaces, communities, and society at large.

SOURCE Latinas in Leadership Inc.