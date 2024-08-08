LATINE STUDENTS NAVIGATE FINANCIAL PRESSURES, SOCIAL AND POLITICAL CHALLENGES: STUDY REVEALS

Latino students represent most of the nation's growth in college degree attainment, according to a recent Excelencia in Education report . Latinos accounted for the vast majority, 79%, of the 4% overall increase in degree attainment over the last five years. "The significant strides Latinos are making in college degree attainment are commendable, but it's crucial to recognize the challenges they continue to navigate," said Dr. Jake Beniflah, Executive Director of the Center for Multicultural Science. "This year's Latine in College Study with Chispa underscores the complex realities that Latinx college students face today, from financial burdens to evolving social dynamics."

Conducted in June 2024 with a nationally representative sample of 1,040 Hispanic college students – both dating app and non-app users – this study aims to understand the myriad challenges faced by Gen Z Latine students today.

Key Findings Include:

Side Hustle Generation: Gen Z Latines and Impact of Inflation

The overall well being of today's college-age Latine is significantly impacted by financial pressures. Due to inflation:

58% worry about paying for college tuition, a significant concern that underscores the financial burdens on students. 49% have a side hustle not aligned with their academic goals.

41% feel more burdened by debt than ever before. 45% less willing to pick up the full tab and 39% less willing to split the bill.

63% of students spend more time connecting virtually before meeting in person, indicating a shift towards more cost-effective dating practices.

58% have considered dating someone well-off due to financial pressures, and 55% have considered dating someone older.

Immigration and Dating: Love Knows No Borders

Immigration issues deeply affect the lives and relationships of college students, intertwining with their personal beliefs and family dynamics.

41% believe their families would approve of them dating an undocumented immigrant, indicating a degree of familial acceptance.

69% oppose mass deportation, reflecting strong humanitarian concerns.

41% stress about a loved one potentially being deported, showing the personal impact of immigration policies.

Global Conflict and War: Campus Divisions Deepen

The impact of global conflict and war is profoundly felt by college students, affecting their mental health, social relationships, and campus life.

51% of students set boundaries to protect their mental health from negative news, and 68% doubt a safer future, indicating significant concerns about global security.

33% have cut ties with people in their lives over differing views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighting the impact that global conflicts can have on personal relationships.

51% believe colleges should take stronger stances on safety and hate speech, while 44% have witnessed hate speech.

Future Outlook and Politics: Are Young Latinos Eyeing an Exit Post-Graduation?

The perspectives of Gen Z Latinos on politics and the future reveal a mix of optimism and uncertainty. While a majority are hopeful about the future for Latinos, many express concerns about the direction of the country.

36% plan to move out of the country after graduation due to concerns about the future, reflecting a significant sense of uncertainty.

59% are optimistic about the future for Latinos, yet 49% believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

44% believe the country will be worse off in four years, yet 41% feel it is better off today than four years ago.

Affirmative Action: Do Gen Z Latinos Find Affirmative Action Unfair?

Gen Z Latinos hold diverse and nuanced views on affirmative action with opinions about diversity, fairness, and the impact of policies aimed at ensuring equal opportunities.

49% support affirmative action to ensure diversity. 48% believe affirmative action should also include groups like LGBTQ+.

35% observe less diversity in the freshman class since the Supreme Court's reversal.

51% think affirmative action should not be solely based on race or ethnicity.

44% view affirmative action as unfair to some students with 39% believing it perpetuates stereotypes. 38% say it would alter their perception of a classmate's capabilities if they benefited from affirmative action.

"Young Latinos are deeply impacted by the intense pressures of today's world. The financial strain of inflation, the heartbreak of witnessing their loved ones facing potential deportation, and the weight of global conflicts profoundly shape their dating experiences and ability to make real connections," said Julia Estacolchic, Senior Director of Brand at Chispa. "Gen Z Latinos are navigating a complex landscape, balancing hope and hardship, and striving to find stability and purpose amidst the chaos. At Chispa, we are dedicated to standing with them, understanding their struggles, and providing a platform that truly supports their journey toward meaningful relationships."

To further reinforce Chispa's commitment to young Latinos, a donation is being made to four prominent organizations to be used towards scholarships and to provide resources for Latino students: The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), Aprende Institute, and Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF).

About Chispa

Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with 10 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play, both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Center for Multicultural Science

Founded in 2010, The Center for Multicultural Science is a leading non-profit, non-partisan, multicultural marketing research think tank and talent accelerator for underrepresented students in Los Angeles. Its vision is to challenge the status quo and help corporate America prepare for a multicultural America through research and data science.

