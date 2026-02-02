LatinFinance announces Deals of the Year winners

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief executives of some of Latin America's biggest corporations were among the top honorees last night at a gala announcing LatinFinance's 2025 Deals of the Year Awards.

The ceremony featured over 350 CEOs, CFOs, government officials from across the region, alongside financiers, investors and advisors involved in landmark transactions across Latin America and the Caribbean over the prior year, who convened in New York for the annual Awards Dinner.

The announcement of this year's winners followed LatinFinance's 2026 LatAm Capital Market Summit, a series of high-level, editorially-led discussions among CEOs, CFOs and investors at the New York Stock Exchange. The discussions focused on the big themes impacting capital raising and investment in the region over the coming year.

Winners are determined independently by LatinFinance's editors following an extensive judging process that involved the evaluation of a record number of submissions this year.

The full list of winners can be found here and in the Q2.2026 edition of LatinFinance magazine.

For more information about the selection process and the winning deals and institutions, visit https://latinfinance.com/2025-deals-of-the-year-awards/

Winning deals and institutions

FI Sustainable Deal of the Year - Caixa

Sovereign Bond of the Year - United Mexican States US$8.5bn Triple-Tranche Senior Notes

Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year - Digicel $1.99bn First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2032

Sovereign Liability Management Deal of the Year - Republic of Colombia Total Return Swap Transaction

Financing Innovation of the Year - UMS $12bn P-Ccaps notes due 2030

Initial Public Offering of the Year - JBS Dual Listing / NYSE IPO

Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year - JBS $3.5bn Senior Notes Issuance

Quasi-Sovereign High-Grade Bond of the Year - Codelco $1.5bn Dual-Tranche 10-Year and 30-Year Notes Offering

Quasi-Sovereign Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year - CEL Inaugural US$580mm 8.650% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2033

Quasi-Sovereign Liability Management Deal of the Year - Pemex $9.9bn Capped Tender Offe r

Corporate Liability Management Deal of the Year - Saavi Energía $1.1Bbn Senior Notes Offering & Concurrent Tender Offer

Subnational Deal of the Year - Province of Córdoba $725m Notes Offering

Loan of the Year - Vaca Muerta Oil Sur (VMOS) $2bn Pipeline Financing

Corporate Restructuring of the Year - Unifin Restructuring and Exit Financing

Financial Institutions Deal of the Year - Banco Industrial $996m Series 2025 Fixed Rate Notes

Sovereign Local Currency Deal of the Year - Republic of Peru ($2.7bn) PEN10.0bn 6.850% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2035

Corporate Local Currency Deal of the Year - Vespucio Sur ($580m) UF14m Bond Issuance

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise Deal of the Year - Rocktree Acquisition of Atria Soluciones Logísticas from Southern Cross

Development Finance Institution-Backed Deal of the Year - Arauco $2.2bn Sucuriú Financing

Equity Follow-On of the Year - Grupo Financiero Galicia $636m Follow-On

Private Equity Deal of the Year - Prosus $1.7bn Acquisition of Despegar

Private Debt Deal of the Year - Interceramic $640m Bridge Take-out Financing

Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year - El Puerto de Liverpool and the Nordstrom Family's Acquisition of Nordstrom, Inc.

Domestic M&A Deal of the Year - Merger of Marfrig and BRF

Sovereign Sustainable Deal of the Year - El Salvador $1bn Debt-for-Nature Swap

Corporate Sustainable Deal of the Year - CMPC $600m 6.700% Sustainable Subordinated Capital Notes

Law Firm of the Year: Argentina - Bruchou & Funes de Rioja

Law Firm of the Year: Brazil - Pinheiro Neto

Law Firm of the Year: Chile - Garrigues

Law Firm of the Year: Colombia - Brigard Urrutia

Law Firm of the Year: Peru - Garrigues

Law Firm of the Year: Mexico - Ritch Mueller

Law Firm of the Year: Caribbean - Paul Hastings

Law Firm of the Year: Central America - Consortium Legal

Law Firm of the Year: Latin America - Cleary Gottlieb

Law Firm of the Year: Sustainable Finance - Pinheiro Neto

Investment Bank of the Year: Argentina - Goldman Sachs

Investment Bank of the Year: Brazil - BTG Pactual

Investment Bank of the Year: Chile - JP Morgan

Investment Bank of the Year: Colombia - Goldman Sachs

Investment Bank of the Year: Mexico - JP Morgan

Investment Bank of the Year: Peru - Citi

Investment Bank of the Year: Caribbean - Citi

Investment Bank of the Year: Central America - BofA Securities

Investment Bank of the Year: Latin America - JP Morgan

Bond House of the Year - Citi

M&A House of the Year - BofA Securities

Equity House of the Year - JP Morgan

Loan House of the Year - Citi

Sovereign Issuer of the Year - United Mexican States

Corporate Issuer of the Year - JBS

Sustainable Sovereign Issuer of the Year - Republic of Chile

Corporate Sustainable Issuer of the Year - Fibra Uno

Debut Issuer of the Year - Grupo Nutresa

Structured Financing of the Year - Minera Los Pelambres $2bn Water Infrastructure Project

Honorable Mention - Gruma $800m 10- & 30-year Bond Offering

Honorable Mention - Banorte $1.5bn Tier 1 Capital Notes Issuance

Honorable Mention - Kallpa $700m 10-year Bond Issuance

