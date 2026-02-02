LatinFinance announces Deals of the Year winners

News provided byLatinFinance
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief executives of some of Latin America's biggest corporations were among the top honorees last night at a gala announcing LatinFinance's 2025 Deals of the Year Awards.
The ceremony featured over 350 CEOs, CFOs, government officials from across the region, alongside financiers, investors and advisors involved in landmark transactions across Latin America and the Caribbean over the prior year, who convened in New York for the annual Awards Dinner.
The announcement of this year's winners followed LatinFinance's 2026 LatAm Capital Market Summit, a series of high-level, editorially-led discussions among CEOs, CFOs and investors at the New York Stock Exchange. The discussions focused on the big themes impacting capital raising and investment in the region over the coming year.
Winners are determined independently by LatinFinance's editors following an extensive judging process that involved the evaluation of a record number of submissions this year.
FI Sustainable Deal of the Year - Caixa
Sovereign Bond of the Year - United Mexican States US$8.5bn Triple-Tranche Senior Notes
Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year - Digicel $1.99bn First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2032
Sovereign Liability Management Deal of the Year - Republic of Colombia Total Return Swap Transaction
Financing Innovation of the Year - UMS $12bn P-Ccaps notes due 2030
Initial Public Offering of the Year - JBS Dual Listing / NYSE IPO
Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year - JBS $3.5bn Senior Notes Issuance
Quasi-Sovereign High-Grade Bond of the Year - Codelco $1.5bn Dual-Tranche 10-Year and 30-Year Notes Offering
Quasi-Sovereign Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year - CEL Inaugural US$580mm 8.650% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2033
Quasi-Sovereign Liability Management Deal of the Year - Pemex $9.9bn Capped Tender Offer
Corporate Liability Management Deal of the Year - Saavi Energía $1.1Bbn Senior Notes Offering & Concurrent Tender Offer
Subnational Deal of the Year - Province of Córdoba $725m Notes Offering
Loan of the Year - Vaca Muerta Oil Sur (VMOS) $2bn Pipeline Financing
Corporate Restructuring of the Year - Unifin Restructuring and Exit Financing
Financial Institutions Deal of the Year - Banco Industrial $996m Series 2025 Fixed Rate Notes
Sovereign Local Currency Deal of the Year - Republic of Peru ($2.7bn) PEN10.0bn 6.850% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2035
Corporate Local Currency Deal of the Year - Vespucio Sur ($580m) UF14m Bond Issuance
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise Deal of the Year - Rocktree Acquisition of Atria Soluciones Logísticas from Southern Cross
Development Finance Institution-Backed Deal of the Year - Arauco $2.2bn Sucuriú Financing
Equity Follow-On of the Year - Grupo Financiero Galicia $636m Follow-On
Private Equity Deal of the Year - Prosus $1.7bn Acquisition of Despegar
Private Debt Deal of the Year - Interceramic $640m Bridge Take-out Financing
Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year - El Puerto de Liverpool and the Nordstrom Family's Acquisition of Nordstrom, Inc.
Domestic M&A Deal of the Year - Merger of Marfrig and BRF
Sovereign Sustainable Deal of the Year - El Salvador $1bn Debt-for-Nature Swap
Corporate Sustainable Deal of the Year - CMPC $600m 6.700% Sustainable Subordinated Capital Notes
Law Firm of the Year: Argentina - Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
Law Firm of the Year: Brazil - Pinheiro Neto
Law Firm of the Year: Chile - Garrigues
Law Firm of the Year: Colombia - Brigard Urrutia
Law Firm of the Year: Peru - Garrigues
Law Firm of the Year: Mexico - Ritch Mueller
Law Firm of the Year: Caribbean - Paul Hastings
Law Firm of the Year: Central America - Consortium Legal
Law Firm of the Year: Latin America - Cleary Gottlieb
Law Firm of the Year: Sustainable Finance - Pinheiro Neto
Investment Bank of the Year: Argentina - Goldman Sachs
Investment Bank of the Year: Brazil - BTG Pactual
Investment Bank of the Year: Chile - JP Morgan
Investment Bank of the Year: Colombia - Goldman Sachs
Investment Bank of the Year: Mexico - JP Morgan
Investment Bank of the Year: Peru - Citi
Investment Bank of the Year: Caribbean - Citi
Investment Bank of the Year: Central America - BofA Securities
Investment Bank of the Year: Latin America - JP Morgan
M&A House of the Year - BofA Securities
Equity House of the Year - JP Morgan
Sovereign Issuer of the Year - United Mexican States
Corporate Issuer of the Year - JBS
Sustainable Sovereign Issuer of the Year - Republic of Chile
Corporate Sustainable Issuer of the Year - Fibra Uno
Debut Issuer of the Year - Grupo Nutresa
Structured Financing of the Year - Minera Los Pelambres $2bn Water Infrastructure Project
Honorable Mention - Gruma $800m 10- & 30-year Bond Offering
Honorable Mention - Banorte $1.5bn Tier 1 Capital Notes Issuance
Honorable Mention - Kallpa $700m 10-year Bond Issuance
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on more than 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
