LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2023 Deals of the Year Awards

26 Jan, 2024, 15:53 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards are the landmark recognition of stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. This year's awards are based upon published results during the eligibility period of October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial panel following a thorough and independent judging process.
The full list of winners can be found in a special Deals of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine. Winners were recognized at LatinFinance's Capital Markets Dinner on January 25, 2024, in New York City.
Winning deals and institutions
Sovereign Issuer of the Year: United Mexican States
Corporate Issuer of the Year: Cemex
Sustainable Sovereign Issuer of the Year - Sovereign: Republic of Chile
Sustainable Corporate Issuer of the Year - Corporate: Grupo Bimbo
Sovereign Bond of the Year: Republic of Chile US$3 billion USD and EUR Sustainability-Linked Notes
Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year: Codelco US$2 billion Notes due 2034 & 2053
Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year: JBS US$2.5 billion Dual-Tranche Notes due 2034 & 2053
Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year: Cemex US$1 billion Green Subordinated Perpetual NC5 9.125% Notes
Sovereign ESG Deal of the Year: The Oriental Republic of Uruguay's inaugural US$1.5 billion 5.75% Sustainability-Linked Bond due 2034
Corporate ESG Deal of the Year: CMPC $500 million Hybrid Green & SLB
Sovereign Liability Management of the Year: Republic of Peru US$2.5 billion PEN 7.300% Sustainable Notes due 2033 and Exchange
Corporate Liability Management of the Year: Vale US$1.5 Billion 6.125% Notes due 2033 and Exchange
Subnational Deal of the Year: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) US$1 billion privatization
Initial Public Offering of the Year: Vesta US$445 million US IPO
Equity Follow-On of the Year: FEMSA Exchangeable Concurrent EUR 7 Billion Heineken ABOs
Private Equity Deal of the Year: GEB / Argo Acquisition of Brookfield energy assets
Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year: VINCI airports Acquisition of OMA stake from Fintech Advisory
Domestic M&A Deal of the Year: Cosan Acquisition Financing of Vale Stake
Loan of the Year: TC Energy $2.3 billion Term Loan & Revolving Credit Facility
Financing Innovation of the Year: Republic of Ecuador US$656 million Galapagos marine conservation debt conversion
Corporate Restructuring of the Year: LATAM Airlines US$2.75 Billion Exit Financing Following Chapter 11
Financial Institution Deal of the Year: BBVA Mexico US$1 Billion Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 Subordinated Preferred Capital Notes
Sovereign Local Currency Deal of the Year: Dominican Republic US$1.25 billion DOP Notes due 2035 & Exchange
Corporate High-Grade Local Currency Deal of the Year: America Movil US$1 billion Global MXN 9.5% Sustainable Notes due 2031
Corporate High-Yield Local Currency Deal of the Year: Eletrobras R$ 7 Billion Sustainability Debentures
Structured Financing of the Year: Chile Electricity Lux MPC US$1.8 billion A/B facility and securitization
Law Firm of the Year - Mexico: Galicia Abogados
Law Firm of the Year - Brazil: Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados
Law Firm of the Year - Argentina: TCA Tanoira Cassagne
Law Firm of the Year - Chile: Garrigues
Law Firm of the Year - Colombia: Brigard Urrutia
Law Firm of the Year - Peru: Miranda & Amado
Sustainable Law Firm of the Year: Allen & Overy
Law Firm of the Year - Latin America: Cleary Gottlieb
Investment Bank of the Year - Mexico: Bank of America
Investment Bank of the Year - Brazil: Itaú BBA
Investment Bank of the Year - Chile: Scotiabank Chile
Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia: J.P. Morgan
Investment Bank of the Year - Peru: J.P. Morgan
Bond House of the Year: J.P. Morgan
M&A House of the Year: J.P. Morgan
Equity House of the Year: BofA Securities
Loan House of the Year: Citi
Investment Bank of the Year - Latin America: BofA Securities
