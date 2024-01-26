LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2023 Deals of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance's Deals of the Year Awards are the landmark recognition of stand-out transactions and institutions in the capital markets of Latin America and the Caribbean. This year's awards are based upon published results during the eligibility period of October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023. The winners were determined by LatinFinance's editorial panel following a thorough and independent judging process.

The full list of winners can be found in a special Deals of the Year supplement to LatinFinance magazine. Winners were recognized at LatinFinance's Capital Markets Dinner on January 25, 2024, in New York City.

Winning deals and institutions

Sovereign Issuer of the Year: United Mexican States

Corporate Issuer of the Year: Cemex

Sustainable Sovereign Issuer of the Year - Sovereign: Republic of Chile

Sustainable Corporate Issuer of the Year - Corporate: Grupo Bimbo

Sovereign Bond of the Year: Republic of Chile US$3 billion USD and EUR Sustainability-Linked Notes

Quasi-Sovereign Bond of the Year: Codelco US$2 billion Notes due 2034 & 2053

Corporate High-Grade Bond of the Year: JBS US$2.5 billion Dual-Tranche Notes due 2034 & 2053

Corporate High-Yield Bond of the Year: Cemex US$1 billion Green Subordinated Perpetual NC5 9.125% Notes

Sovereign ESG Deal of the Year: The Oriental Republic of Uruguay's inaugural US$1.5 billion 5.75% Sustainability-Linked Bond due 2034

Corporate ESG Deal of the Year: CMPC $500 million Hybrid Green & SLB

Sovereign Liability Management of the Year: Republic of Peru US$2.5 billion PEN 7.300% Sustainable Notes due 2033 and Exchange

Corporate Liability Management of the Year: Vale US$1.5 Billion 6.125% Notes due 2033 and Exchange

Subnational Deal of the Year: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) US$1 billion privatization

Initial Public Offering of the Year: Vesta US$445 million US IPO

Equity Follow-On of the Year: FEMSA Exchangeable Concurrent EUR 7 Billion Heineken ABOs

Private Equity Deal of the Year: GEB / Argo Acquisition of Brookfield energy assets

Cross-Border M&A Deal of the Year: VINCI airports Acquisition of OMA stake from Fintech Advisory

Domestic M&A Deal of the Year: Cosan Acquisition Financing of Vale Stake

Loan of the Year: TC Energy $2.3 billion Term Loan & Revolving Credit Facility

Financing Innovation of the Year: Republic of Ecuador US$656 million Galapagos marine conservation debt conversion

Corporate Restructuring of the Year: LATAM Airlines US$2.75 Billion Exit Financing Following Chapter 11

Financial Institution Deal of the Year: BBVA Mexico US$1 Billion Basel 3-compliant Tier 2 Subordinated Preferred Capital Notes

Sovereign Local Currency Deal of the Year: Dominican Republic US$1.25 billion DOP Notes due 2035 & Exchange

Corporate High-Grade Local Currency Deal of the Year: America Movil US$1 billion Global MXN 9.5% Sustainable Notes due 2031

Corporate High-Yield Local Currency Deal of the Year: Eletrobras R$ 7 Billion Sustainability Debentures

Structured Financing of the Year: Chile Electricity Lux MPC US$1.8 billion A/B facility and securitization

Law Firm of the Year - Mexico: Galicia Abogados

Law Firm of the Year - Brazil: Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados

Law Firm of the Year - Argentina: TCA Tanoira Cassagne

Law Firm of the Year - Chile: Garrigues

Law Firm of the Year - Colombia: Brigard Urrutia

Law Firm of the Year - Peru: Miranda & Amado

Sustainable Law Firm of the Year: Allen & Overy

Law Firm of the Year - Latin America: Cleary Gottlieb

Investment Bank of the Year - Mexico: Bank of America

Investment Bank of the Year - Brazil: Itaú BBA

Investment Bank of the Year - Chile: Scotiabank Chile

Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia: J.P. Morgan

Investment Bank of the Year - Peru: J.P. Morgan

Bond House of the Year: J.P. Morgan

M&A House of the Year: J.P. Morgan

Equity House of the Year: BofA Securities

Loan House of the Year: Citi

Investment Bank of the Year - Latin America: BofA Securities

Upcoming award nominations

Sign up to be notified when LatinFinance's 2024 awards nominations open at https://latinfinance.com/awards/

For more information about the selection process, visit https://latinfinance.com/2023-deals-of-the-year-awards/

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Drawing on more than 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LatinFinance