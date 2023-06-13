Latinistas, World's First All-Latina Fashion Doll Line Sold Market-Wide at Major Retail Makes Debut as First Line Launched Under Historic New Toy Division

Purpose Toys the Nation's Largest Independently Owned Culture-Driven Toy

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Toys, the nation's largest and fastest growing culture-driven toy company has announced the historic launch of Purpose Toys LATIN, a cultural-focused division founded with the goal of uplifting and celebrating the Latino community. The division has launched "Latinistas," the world's first and only all-Latina fashion doll line sold market-wide at major retail. "Latinistas" is "Una Celebración de la Cultura Latina!"

Designed to reflect the beauty and diversity of the Latino community, Latinistas boast a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors, varying hair textures, diverse facial features, diversity in heritage, backgrounds, and aspirational interests. Latinistas awaken toy aisles with a dose of cultural authenticity, in a historically culturally ambiguous toy market.

With the launch of this exciting new brand, Latinistas are poised to shatter industry-wide trends of limited cultural representation. With its diverse cast, Las Amigas (Lola, Liv, Julianna, and Dani) are positioned to bring defined representation to toy aisles.

Latinistas are available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon August 2023.

"We are honored to celebrate the Latino community through Purpose Toys LATIN. Under the leadership of Jovanna Rosado, Purpose Toys LATIN is proud to lead this historic launch of Latinistas," stated DeeDee Wright-Ward, founder and CEO of Purpose Toys.

Purpose Toys LATIN was founded with the goal of celebrating the warmth, pride, and diversity of the Latino community. In keeping with Purpose Toys' mission to "Center and Celebrate Communities of Culture™," Purpose Toys LATIN delivers on its mission to provide culturally defined products, while also engaging and fully empowering cultural talent and leadership to story-tell and develop products for cultural communities.

Tapped to lead Purpose Toys LATIN is Jovanna Rosado (formerly of Mattel and HABA Toys). Rosado will lead the launch of Latinistas, while overseeing marketing and business administration for the company.

Rosado brings over a decade of toy media, entertainment, and toy marketing experience, as well as a lifelong love and commitment to the Latino community.

"I am beyond honored to be part of this historic moment for our community. Our goal through Purpose Toys LATIN is to unite, empower and celebrate our community through play. This is only the beginning! We are so excited to work with Purpose Toys and DeeDee Wright-Ward in their mission to 'Center and Celebrate Communities of Culture™," said Jovanna Rosado, head of Purpose Toys LATIN

With additional leadership in social media and social impact from Diana Garcia, Purpose Toys LATIN is a proud and historic community-led division.

About Purpose Toys and Purpose Toys LATIN

Est. 2020, Purpose Toys was founded as a pipeline to major retail for toy entrepreneurs of color. With its mission to elevate cultural talent, cultural leadership and burgeoning entrepreneurs, Purpose Toys provides the infrastructure and resources necessary to succeed. With the successful launch of its two inaugural brands, "Naturalistas" (the world's first all-Black line of natural hair fashion dolls carried at major retail) and "HBCyoU Dolls" (the world's first toy line to celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities), Purpose Toys has quickly established itself as a cultural behemoth across the toy industry, and a nationwide leader in culture-driven goods.

With a mission to "Center and Celebrate Communities of Culture™", Purpose Toys launched Purpose Toys LATIN to further its goal of providing uplifting, culture and mission-driven products that lovingly celebrate, "Children of Culture™."

