Latino Alternative Television (LATV) Partners with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council for Latino Men's Mental Health Event

LATV

06 Dec, 2023

"Entre Hermanos (Between Brothers) …Love, Your Mind" will stream live from LATV studios on Dec. 7th at 2 p.m. PST

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council, Latino Alternative Television (LATV) announced today an upcoming special event focused on Latino men's mental health called "Entre Hermanos (Between Brothers) …Love, Your Mind." The event will take place on Dec.7th at 2 p.m. PST and can be watched live on LATV's Instagram and Facebook accounts. 

The event is hosted by Mike Alfaro, creator of "Millennial Lotería", in conversation with actors, comedians, and influencers Jairo Orozco and Bryan Rojo of @MexicanGueys and @LGNDFRVR. They will be joined by LATV Host and U.S. Latino history and culture expert Humberto Guida and mental health expert Alejandro Sandoval, whose practice is focused on helping Latino men deal with issues like emotional intimacy, detachment, and trauma.

The livestream is part of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council's national "Love, Your Mind" campaign, which seeks to inspire people to be more open, accepting, and proactive when it comes to their mental health. "Entre Hermanos" is the campaign's first of multiple events dedicated to reaching the Hispanic community.

Latino Alternative Television is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest US Hispanic-focused digital network. Latino Alternative Television is home to several series emphasizing health and wellness in the Latino community including Living Y Ready, My Health Agenda, and the all-new Esencia: Latina Wellness premiering in 2024. The special event will bring conversations around men's mental health and wellness to the forefront.

"In addition to the mental health challenges that seem to affect nearly all of us at some point in our lives, Latino men also frequently experience 'racial battle fatigue' that can exacerbate these challenges, and do not always feel comfortable seeking help," says Bruno Seros-Ulloa, President of LATV. "We want to start some candid conversations that get to the root of important issues through our event in partnership with the 'Love, Your Mind' campaign".

According to Ad Council research fielded in October 2023, 63% of Hispanic adults cite having a mental health condition, either professionally or self-diagnosed, a rate higher than the general population (55%). Of those with a condition, only 42% are getting help or treatment. This underscores the urgency to address this topic within the Latino community.

"Entre Hermanos (Between Brothers) …, Love, Your Mind" will stream live from LATV studios on Dec. 7 on 2p.m. PST (5p.m. EST) and can be viewed on LATV's Instagram and Facebook accounts. 

Visit LoveYourMindToday.org (ConAmorTuMente.org) to access free mental health resources in English and Spanish, and follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT LATINO ALTERNATIVE TELEVISION (LATV)

Latino Alternative Television (LATV) (www.latv.com) is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. Latino Alternative Television's ad network reaches over 178 million individuals and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, Latino Alternative Television's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information visit www.latv.com

