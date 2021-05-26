Latino Business Recovery From Pandemic Crisis Is Nascent And Fragile

80% of Latino business owners say that their business will be the same or better than before the pandemic Tweet this

Other key insights from the survey include:

Recovery is nascent. - Applicant credit scores rose from 642 to 651 QoQ, offering evidence of stronger household balance sheets among Latino business owners, likely driven from pay off of debt and higher household savings from stimulus funds

80% of Latino business owners say that their business will be the same or better than before the pandemic LOBs were left out from the 2nd round of stimulus funding. - 32% of LOBs did not receive relief because they didn't have the resources to apply or were disqualified for technical reasons

This survey will be followed by quarterly-issued U.S. Latino Small Business Credit Surveys informed by 39,081 small business loan applications received directly by Camino Financial and a separate survey of 449 LOBs relating to the impact of COVID-19 on Latino small business owners.

