Latino Business Report Podcast Features Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces' CEO, Richard Álvarez's Inspiring Entrepreneurial Story

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of the Latino Business Report podcast features an inspiring interview with successful entrepreneur and CEO of Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces , Richard Álvarez. In the episode, Álvarez recounts his journey from a professional baseball hopeful to a business and Latino community leader who continues to mentor and inspire hundreds of thousands of Latino immigrants seeking to learn a new career in which they can excel and earn a respectable living in the United States despite the obstacles that come with moving to a new country.

Álvarez is the founder and CEO of Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces, a national organization that teaches Latin American immigrants how to create a new career in real estate investments by following a proven system specifically designed for Latinos. To date, more than 120,000 students in over 60 cities throughout the United States and Puerto Rico have attended the workshops and seminars hosted by Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces.

"I knew that I wanted to make a difference in my life, and I was determined to find a way to make money work for me," Álvarez shares in the interview. "I tried a lot of different things, and I failed a lot of times, but each failure taught me something new."

Latino Business Report, a weekly podcast hosted by veteran Latino business leader J.R. Gonzales, is dedicated to highlighting the experiences and insights of Latino business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. In Episode 61 of Latino Business Report, Álvarez provides an honest account of the setbacks he experienced along the way and how, through perseverance, he was eventually able to realize success in a lucrative new career in real estate investing. Episode 61 is available now at LatinoBusinessReport.com and on all major podcast platforms.

About Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces

Ganadores Inversiones Bienes Raíces was founded in 2018. It mentors thousands of Latin American immigrants throughout the U.S. by teaching them an effective and proven system for investing in real estate. Led by CEO Richard Álvarez, Ganadores IBR conducts hundreds of sold-out seminars and workshops throughout the year in key U.S. markets. The organization is also responsible for the development of Casa Mar Azul, the first LEED Certified Platinum container home in Puerto Rico.

For more information, please visit ganadoresinversionesbienesraices.com .

About Latino Business Report

Latino Business Report provides listeners insightful conversations with inspiring business leaders, entertainers, influential figures, and creative minds. Hear their success stories, learn their strategies and tactics, and gain valuable insight from their experiences. This podcast is hosted by J.R. Gonzales and brought to you by TAMACC the leading Hispanic business organization in Texas since 1975.

For more information, please visit latinobusinessreport.com .

