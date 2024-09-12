Latino fans are poised to account for $1 out of every incremental $3 spent on US sports by 2050, yet they remain under-engaged and under-represented in sports media

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Bain & Company, being unveiled at today's L'ATTITUDE conference in San Diego, explores the new mainstream sports economy, where Latinos are increasingly at the core. Bain predicts Latinos—poised to comprise around 25% of the US population—will account for approximately $1 out of every incremental $3 spent on US sports by 2050. Yet Latino sports fans feel increasingly sidelined in sports representation.

"It is clear that sports leagues, teams, and sponsors are not yet tapping into the extraordinary economic power of the growing Latino fanbase in the US," said Stuart Campbell, a partner at Bain & Company and a leader within the firm's Sports practice. "Our research shows Latino fans continue to feel under-engaged and under-represented in sports despite their avid sports fandom. Winning organizations in the future sports economy will need to bridge cultural gaps, beyond just offering programming in Spanish, to provide personalized, inclusive experiences that resonate with Latinos."

Key findings of the research include:

The new mainstream sports consumer is changing, with Latinos at the core. Latinos currently make up about 20% of the US population, and they are set to account for 55% of total US population growth by 2050. Latinos consume 64% more sports content via TV, radio, and streaming compared to non-Latinos; and 40% say they are "avid sports fans," the highest share of any US population group.

Latinos currently make up about 20% of the US population, and they are set to account for 55% of total US population growth by 2050. Latinos consume 64% more sports content via TV, radio, and streaming compared to non-Latinos; and 40% say they are "avid sports fans," the highest share of any US population group. Despite their growing influence, Latinos feel under-engaged and under-represented in sports media. Some 47% of Latino fans say sports have the least Latino representation compared with other media genres, and 61% say they would be more likely to watch a team or sport if Latinos were part of the media coverage.

Some 47% of Latino fans say sports have the least Latino representation compared with other media genres, and 61% say they would be more likely to watch a team or sport if Latinos were part of the media coverage. Leagues, teams, and sponsors are leaving money on the field. Currently only 4% of US marketing spending is directed at Latinos despite their growing economic power. Bain found that 54% of Latinos say they are likely to purchase products for the first time from companies that sponsor their teams or leagues, and 63% are more likely to buy from brands that represent them in ads.

Bain suggests a new playbook for winning with Latino fans—one that is focused on personalized offerings and experiences; delivering authentic and culturally relevant offerings year-round; tapping into mobile, streaming, and social media to meet fans where they're at; and improving inclusion on and off the field, from youth sports participation to Latino-centric leadership initiatives to representation in advertising.

"This research from Bain & Company is powerful as it puts hard data around a trend that's been palpable for years," said Sol Trujillo, co-founder of L'ATTITUDE. "Brands, media companies, and sports businesses would be wise to take note of the evolving sports landscape – shifting fan demographics, the explosion of women's sports, and new economic models are changing the game. Latino fans are loyal, ready to spend, and here to stay."

