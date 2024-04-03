Latino Focused Neobank, Gabriel Money, to Host First Ever Innovation for Financial Empowerment Forum

Alongside a Lineup of Fintech Executives and Influencers, Gabriel Money's Upcoming Forum Underscores the Importance of Responsible Innovation to Drive Financial Empowerment

ATLANTA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Money, an award-winning fintech startup, is on a mission to bring financial innovative tools to the Latino Community to promote their financial freedom. With the support of top brands and influencers in the banking and fintech space, Gabriel Money will host the first-ever Innovation for Financial Empowerment Forum on April 11, 2024, at Atlanta Tech Village.

Gabriel Money

With an increased 17% of Latino entrepreneurs in the U.S., and Latino purchasing power at approximately $3.4 trillion, the forum will consist of two discussion tracks; the first will discuss real-life stories of financial empowerment challenges, and the second will facilitate conversations about how tech innovation can lead to greater financial confidence and empowerment. This event will feature thought leaders from powerhouse companies like MasterCard, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia FinTech Academy and more, and it offers a unique opportunity to understand the potential that tech initiatives have on leading the future of financial development products.

"Responsible innovation driven by fintechs is key to promoting financial mobility and empowerment," said Rodrigo Dantas e Silva, co-founder and CEO of Gabriel Money. "Fintechs can solve real problems with flexible approaches while still being sound and responsible, and we want to shed some light on this angle and fuel the transformation of sound ideas into actions," he added.

Event Details:

Date: April 11, 2024; Panels 4-6 p.m. Cocktail reception 6-7:30 p.m.

Venue: Atlanta Tech Village

Master of Ceremonies: Robert Edward Daniels (RED) – FinTech Catalyst at ATDC

Panel 1: Discussing the Problem: Real-life stories and how individuals and businesses are solving their financial needs. Moderated by: Glen Sarvady – Managing Principal at 154 Advisors Panelists: • Marc Jackson - Vice President, Center for Inclusive Growth at MasterCard • Jady Mejia – Growth Operations Associate at Gabriel Money • Ivan Solis – Owner at Recuerdos Cafe and HYPE Marketing Chair • Scott Thompson – Founding President of FinTech Organization at GSU Panel 2: How FinTechs are Solving the Problem: Tech Innovation for Financial Empowerment Moderated by: Laura Gibson-Lamothe – Executive Director at Georgia FinTech Academy Panelists: • David Gonzalez – Co-founder & CEO at Arbol • Donald Hawkings – Founder & CEO at Kinly (acquired by Greenwood) • Jessica Washington – Assistant Vice President, Retail Payments Risk Forum – Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta • Luis Andino – Founder & CEO at Ditch • Rodrigo Dantas e Silva – Co-founder & CEO at Gabriel Money

Hosted at Atlanta Tech Village, Gabriel Money is proud to bring together venture capital professionals and the top voices in the financial mobility space to this event. Among the community and industry groups also lending support to this forum are ATDC, Hispanic Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs (HYPE), Georgia Fintech Academy and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

Following the event panel sessions, there will be a cocktail reception for attendees to network and join Gabriel Money in celebrating its company launch. To register for the first-ever Innovation for Financial Empowerment Forum, please visit the event website. Admission is free. For more information about Gabriel Money, please visit the company's website at gabriel.money or contact Joanne Sanders at [email protected].

ABOUT GABRIEL MONEY

Gabriel Money is a fintech company that provides access to financial resources and products specifically designed to provide financial mobility to underrepresented groups including Latinos. The company launched in January 2024 and has since developed an app and secured card to help Latinos build credit history and better navigate U.S. banking processes free of complex practices. Gabriel Money has quickly been recognized by prestigious programs and awards for innovation in the U.S. Most notably, Gabriel Money is a member of the Village Capital Impact program, a Signature Startup Company with ATDC of Georgia Tech, and a recipient of Atlanta Inno's 2024 Startups to Watch award by Atlanta Business Chronicle. For more information about Gabriel Money, please visit gabriel.money.

Press Contact:

Joanne Sanders

[email protected]

(404)-644-2779

