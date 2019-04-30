Latino Leaders Speak Out: Unity Needed to Prevent Injustices and Cultural Polarization

Moderated by Emmy-winning journalist Myrka Dellanos, panelists agreed, race relations and social injustice are complex issues. The recurring answer: it is time to speak up, not be led by any one political ideology and unite.

"If you are in leadership in the community, it's vital to emphasize healthy relationships and healthy conversations," said Julio Hobaish, associate pastor at The Potter's House of Fort Worth. "Your leadership has a voice. You can tell [about] your leadership by the dead bodies you leave behind. If you don't speak, you're leaving generations behind."

Hobaish was joined by faith-based experts Rafael Sanchez, pastor at the House of Worship Ministries in New Jersey, and Diane Cortes, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Tampa Bay.





"With border control and immigration issues top of mind, we [faith-based leaders and churches] find ourselves walking a grey line," said Sanchez, who expressed that many churches are afraid to engage due to lack of education. "Sometimes the most valuable thing we can offer is information and training."

