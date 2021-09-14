Latino Leadership Institute and Vistage Worldwide Announce New DEI Training Partnership

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latino Leadership Institute (LLI), a nonprofit that supports organizations in achieving higher levels of success through understanding the value of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), announces a partnership and licensing agreement with Vistage Worldwide Inc., the world's largest executive coaching organization for small and midsize businesses.

LLI will provide its DEI program, "Insight to Inclusive Leadership', to Vistage's senior staff members and more than 500 executive coaches in the U.S. The partnership will also build awareness of the program's value among Vistage's more than 16,000 SMB member companies across the nation.

Vistage shares LLI's belief that exposure to diverse perspectives and thought leadership helps widen viewpoints, enhances collaboration and develops better leaders and decision-makers. Vistage's executive leadership team, including Vistage CEO Sam Reese, has already completed the program.

"We are very excited to join LLI in presenting this innovative, balanced approach to important DEI programming," said Sam Reese, Vistage CEO. "Through this nonpartisan program, leaders can access new strategies and insights for building more diverse workforces and more equitable and inclusive workplace cultures, resulting in greater competitiveness, creativity, innovation and, ultimately, success."

A recent Vistage Research & Insight report indicates diversity is increasing in importance for CEOs of SMB companies. In 2020, 50% of CEOs reported that their strategic plan included DEI-related goals and objectives that support recruitment, development and retention. There was also a 60% increase among CEOs who believe that DEI is a key element of their talent development strategies.

"Today and tomorrow's diverse workforce talent is seeking out organizations that are intentional in their investment in DEI programs," said Aliena Martinez, COO at LLI. "This program helps companies improve their ROI on talent recruitment because it supports leaders in building and sustaining authentic cultures of inclusion and belonging."

To learn more about how LLI drives meaningful change, contact Aliena Martinez, at [email protected] .

About the LLI

Founded in 2014, Latino Leadership Institute (LLI) is a nonprofit organization honoring the heritage of leadership and advancing Latino and BIPOC professionals to positions of influence. LLI provides diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming to organizational leaders across all industries. To learn more about how LLI drives meaningful change, visit latinoslead.org.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 23,000 members in 20+ countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. The results prove it: Vistage CEO members grew their annual revenue on average by 4.6% in 2020, while nonmembers with comparable small and midsize businesses saw revenue decrease by 4.7%. Learn more at vistage.com.

