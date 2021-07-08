Latino Leadership Institute Launches Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Leadership Program

DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latino Leadership Institute (LLI), a nonprofit organization focused on programming that elevates leaders in the Latino and BIPOC communities across all industries, announces its Insight to Inclusive Leadership program. Based on neuroscience research, the Insight to Inclusive Leadership program offers a new framework for organizations to address diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from the individual point of view rather than from a corporate-driven policy level.

"This is a completely refreshing, new approach to addressing DEI with the individual in mind instead of corporate policies that don't stick," said Joelle Martinez, CEO of LLI. "DEI has historically been about compliance, but meaningful DEI is about awareness. Our program is for organizations that seek real change and want to influence how stakeholders perceive and think."

The Insight to Inclusive Leadership course includes six 90-minute virtual training sessions, each uniquely designed to help participants understand how individuals create their own framework for diversity based on their lived experiences and society. The average program is 12-15 weeks, but can vary depending on company schedules.

The courses were developed in partnership with Dr. Stefanie K. Johnson, associate professor of organizational leadership and information analytics at the University of Colorado, who incorporated her cutting-edge research on organizational cultures of inclusion, uniqueness and belonging.

To date, Vistage Worldwide, Inc., Dynalectric Colorado, University of Northern Colorado, and Gates Family Foundation have participated in the Insight to Inclusive Leadership program.

"At Dynalectric, we're committed to unleashing the potential in all of our employees," said Gina M. Cullen, president and CEO of Dynalectric Colorado "For us, LLI's program is a company game changer that treats people with dignity and encourages the highest level of openness and cooperation from top to bottom."

About the Latino Leadership Institute

Founded in 2014, Latino Leadership Institute (LLI) is a nonprofit organization honoring the heritage of leadership and advancing Latino and BIPOC professionals to positions of influence. LLI provides diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming to organizational leaders across all industries. To learn more about how LLI drives meaningful change, visit latinoslead.org.

