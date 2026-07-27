Latino Legal Leader John Gomez Backs Xavier Becerra for California Governor

Gomez, founder and president of the largest Latino-owned consumer rights law firm in America, endorses Becerra as the race for California governor moves toward November

By Shane Harris, Director of Communications, Gomez Trial Attorneys

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized trial attorney and Gomez Trial Attorneys founder John Gomez has endorsed Xavier Becerra for governor of California, citing Becerra's extensive record of public service, commitment to working families and readiness to lead the nation's largest state.

Gomez announced his support following a special gathering with Becerra and prominent San Diego regional leaders at the Rancho Santa Fe home of community leader Mark Arabo. Gomez Trial Attorneys proudly served as a co-host of the event, which brought together leaders from the legal, civic, public safety and business communities for a conversation about California's future.

"California needs a governor who understands the challenges facing families, businesses and communities across our state and who has the experience to deliver meaningful results. I am proud to endorse Xavier Becerra for governor."

Becerra has served California and the nation in several major leadership positions, including as California attorney general, a longtime member of Congress and U.S. secretary of health and human services. His campaign for governor is centered on strengthening economic opportunity, reducing the financial pressures facing working families and ensuring that California continues to lead on issues affecting its diverse communities.

For Gomez, the endorsement also reflects the importance of leadership that understands California's binational and multicultural identity. As the founder of the largest Latino-owned consumer rights law firm in America, Gomez has spent more than two decades representing individuals and families while investing in civic engagement and community partnerships throughout Southern California and the California–Mexico border region.

"Xavier's story reflects the promise of California," Gomez added. "He understands the sacrifices families make, the obstacles many communities face and the responsibility leaders have to create a government that works for everyone. His election would represent progress, but more importantly, he has the qualifications and vision to be an effective governor."

A Becerra victory in November would carry historic significance. He would become California's first Latino governor in more than 150 years, marking a powerful milestone in a state whose identity, economy and culture have been profoundly shaped by generations of Latino residents.

The Rancho Santa Fe gathering included San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, Sheriff Kelly Martinez, Public Advocate for San Diego and Director of Communications of Gomez Trial Attorneys Shane Harris, and other respected regional leaders. Gomez Trial Attorneys helped support the event as a co-host, providing food and beverages and helping create a setting for dialogue and relationship-building.

Gomez said his endorsement is rooted not only in Becerra's résumé, but also in his belief that California's next governor must be prepared to unite communities and address the state's most pressing challenges with urgency.

"This election is about the future we want to build," Gomez said. "Xavier Becerra has the experience to lead, the courage to fight and the personal understanding needed to represent all of California. Sí se puede—and together, California moves forward."

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys